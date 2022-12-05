Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix and Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails are bringing back its Blue Blitzen Holiday Cocktail Pop-up Bar for the fifth year. To ring in the season, Blue Blitzen is serving up festive cocktails, over-the-top decor and holiday-inspired bites through Monday, Dec. 26. For a more intimate experience, Snow-Globe Winter Igloos will also be available to rent that include cozy seating for up to six guests, vinyl records, games and blankets starting at $50/igloo.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO