Celebrate the season in Sunnyslope

The Sunnyslope neighborhood is celebrating the holidays and its local businesses this month at the Slope Holiday Market and Parade. Scheduled for Dec. 10, 5:30–10:30 p.m., the event will take place on Hatcher Road from Central Avenue to 7th Avenue. Attendees can peruse holiday gifts, arts and crafts, enjoy...
Make the holidays merry and flight

U.S. Egg breakfast and lunch restaurant wants to make the holidays merrier with the return of its Christmas Mimosa Flight, available beginning Dec. 1. For $21, guests at can enjoy the annual mimosa trio featuring the Apple Cinnamon mimosa with apple juice, champagne and cinnamon garnish, the Peppermint Can-mosa with cranberry juice, champagne and mini candy cane garnish as well as the Peppermint Bark Champagne featuring a chocolate syrup and crushed peppermint rim.
Meet mighty handsome Maurice

The Arizona Humane Society hopes those who see Maurice’s adorable face will have an open mind and open heart when it comes to adopting an older furry friend. Although his muzzle may be a bit grayer, the lovable 10-years-young German Shepherd mix still has so much love to give.
Blue Hound celebrates the holidays

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix and Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails are bringing back its Blue Blitzen Holiday Cocktail Pop-up Bar for the fifth year. To ring in the season, Blue Blitzen is serving up festive cocktails, over-the-top decor and holiday-inspired bites through Monday, Dec. 26. For a more intimate experience, Snow-Globe Winter Igloos will also be available to rent that include cozy seating for up to six guests, vinyl records, games and blankets starting at $50/igloo.
