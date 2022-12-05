Indiana Pacers (12-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup with Minnesota as losers of three in a row. The Timberwolves are 6-7 on their home court. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 115.0...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO