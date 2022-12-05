Read full article on original website
Related
Drake Maye announces massive transfer portal decision
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has found himself in the middle of transfer rumors. On Wednesday, college football’s rising star put an end to the speculation. In a tweet sent out by Drake Maye, he kept his intentions clear, he has no intentions of leaving North Carlina....
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Porterville Recorder
Houston takes on San Antonio after overtime win
Houston Rockets (7-17, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-18, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits the San Antonio Spurs following the Rockets' 132-123 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Spurs are 0-3 in division play. San Antonio ranks eighth in the Western...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Charlotte
Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Charlotte. The Hornets are 2-6 on their home court. Charlotte averages 14.3 turnovers per game...
Porterville Recorder
Montana State takes on Omaha following Battle's 29-point game
Omaha Mavericks (3-7) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Raequan Battle scored 29 points in Montana State's 86-83 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Bobcats have gone 2-0 at home. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky in team defense,...
Porterville Recorder
Bruner and Denver host No. 19 UCLA
Denver Pioneers (8-2) at UCLA Bruins (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the No. 19 UCLA Bruins after Tommy Bruner scored 26 points in Denver's 87-85 overtime loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. The Bruins have gone 6-0 at home. UCLA has a 6-0 record in games decided by...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans visits Portland after Johnson's 22-point game
New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Portland Pilots (7-5) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Portland Pilots after Jordan Johnson scored 22 points in New Orleans' 78-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Pilots have gone 5-2 in home games. Portland ranks third in the WCC shooting 38.4% from deep,...
Porterville Recorder
Young, Atlanta set for matchup against Houston
Atlanta Hawks (11-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-14, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Houston Rockets. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game. The Rockets are 1-5 in home games. Houston is...
Porterville Recorder
Denver faces Portland, looks to end 3-game skid
Denver Nuggets (14-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-11, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to break its three-game skid with a victory over Portland. The Trail Blazers are 2-1 against Northwest Division opponents. Portland ranks fifth in the Western Conference at limiting...
Porterville Recorder
Chappell and Sacramento State host Long Beach State
Long Beach State Beach (4-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-5) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces the Long Beach State Beach after Zach Chappell scored 24 points in Sacramento State's 87-85 overtime victory over the Denver Pioneers. The Hornets are 2-0 on their home court. Sacramento State is second in the...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana takes on Orlando, looks for 5th straight win
Orlando Magic (5-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Pacers are 7-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is third in the NBA with 28.3 assists...
Porterville Recorder
Miami plays Minnesota on 6-game road skid
Miami Heat (7-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami will aim to stop its six-game road skid when the Heat play Minnesota. The Timberwolves have gone 4-5 in home games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 15.3...
Porterville Recorder
Washington visits Chicago following LaVine's 41-point outing
Washington Wizards (11-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (9-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Washington Wizards after Zach LaVine scored 41 points in the Chicago Bulls' 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Bulls are 8-6 against conference opponents. Chicago is 5-4...
Porterville Recorder
Miami faces Detroit, looks for 6th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (6-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -8.5; over/under is 222. BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Heat play Detroit. The Heat are 7-8 in Eastern...
Porterville Recorder
Miami plays Washington, seeks 5th straight home win
Washington Wizards (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Washington aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Heat are 4-7 in conference play. Miami has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
Porterville Recorder
Indiana takes on Minnesota on 3-game slide
Indiana Pacers (12-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup with Minnesota as losers of three in a row. The Timberwolves are 6-7 on their home court. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 115.0...
Porterville Recorder
Boston and Sacramento square off in battle of top offenses
Sacramento Kings (10-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (14-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two offenses. The Celtics have gone 7-1 at home. Boston scores 119.7 points and has...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento visits Cleveland following Mitchell's 43-point performance
Sacramento Kings (13-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays the Sacramento Kings after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 116-102 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cavaliers have gone 11-1 at home. Cleveland is...
Porterville Recorder
Garland leads Cleveland against Miami after 41-point showing
Miami Heat (7-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Miami Heat after Darius Garland scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-122 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are 8-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland...
Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program
A beloved member of the Michigan family passed away Friday. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker passed away after a two-year battle with a rare type of bone cancer. Walker was a former football recruit who doctors diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020. The Michigan program brought Walker, a native of the state, on several times over the last Read more... The post Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0