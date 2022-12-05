ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Houston takes on San Antonio after overtime win

Houston Rockets (7-17, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-18, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits the San Antonio Spurs following the Rockets' 132-123 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Spurs are 0-3 in division play. San Antonio ranks eighth in the Western...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Charlotte

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Charlotte. The Hornets are 2-6 on their home court. Charlotte averages 14.3 turnovers per game...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Montana State takes on Omaha following Battle's 29-point game

Omaha Mavericks (3-7) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Raequan Battle scored 29 points in Montana State's 86-83 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Bobcats have gone 2-0 at home. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky in team defense,...
BOZEMAN, MT
Porterville Recorder

Bruner and Denver host No. 19 UCLA

Denver Pioneers (8-2) at UCLA Bruins (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the No. 19 UCLA Bruins after Tommy Bruner scored 26 points in Denver's 87-85 overtime loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. The Bruins have gone 6-0 at home. UCLA has a 6-0 record in games decided by...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans visits Portland after Johnson's 22-point game

New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Portland Pilots (7-5) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Portland Pilots after Jordan Johnson scored 22 points in New Orleans' 78-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Pilots have gone 5-2 in home games. Portland ranks third in the WCC shooting 38.4% from deep,...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Young, Atlanta set for matchup against Houston

Atlanta Hawks (11-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-14, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Houston Rockets. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game. The Rockets are 1-5 in home games. Houston is...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Denver faces Portland, looks to end 3-game skid

Denver Nuggets (14-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-11, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to break its three-game skid with a victory over Portland. The Trail Blazers are 2-1 against Northwest Division opponents. Portland ranks fifth in the Western Conference at limiting...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Chappell and Sacramento State host Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (4-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-5) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces the Long Beach State Beach after Zach Chappell scored 24 points in Sacramento State's 87-85 overtime victory over the Denver Pioneers. The Hornets are 2-0 on their home court. Sacramento State is second in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Indiana takes on Orlando, looks for 5th straight win

Orlando Magic (5-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Pacers are 7-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is third in the NBA with 28.3 assists...
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

Miami plays Minnesota on 6-game road skid

Miami Heat (7-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami will aim to stop its six-game road skid when the Heat play Minnesota. The Timberwolves have gone 4-5 in home games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 15.3...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

Washington visits Chicago following LaVine's 41-point outing

Washington Wizards (11-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (9-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Washington Wizards after Zach LaVine scored 41 points in the Chicago Bulls' 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Bulls are 8-6 against conference opponents. Chicago is 5-4...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Miami faces Detroit, looks for 6th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (6-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -8.5; over/under is 222. BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Heat play Detroit. The Heat are 7-8 in Eastern...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Miami plays Washington, seeks 5th straight home win

Washington Wizards (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Washington aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Heat are 4-7 in conference play. Miami has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Indiana takes on Minnesota on 3-game slide

Indiana Pacers (12-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup with Minnesota as losers of three in a row. The Timberwolves are 6-7 on their home court. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 115.0...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Boston and Sacramento square off in battle of top offenses

Sacramento Kings (10-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (14-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two offenses. The Celtics have gone 7-1 at home. Boston scores 119.7 points and has...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento visits Cleveland following Mitchell's 43-point performance

Sacramento Kings (13-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays the Sacramento Kings after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 116-102 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cavaliers have gone 11-1 at home. Cleveland is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Garland leads Cleveland against Miami after 41-point showing

Miami Heat (7-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Miami Heat after Darius Garland scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-122 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are 8-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program

A beloved member of the Michigan family passed away Friday. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker passed away after a two-year battle with a rare type of bone cancer. Walker was a former football recruit who doctors diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020. The Michigan program brought Walker, a native of the state, on several times over the last Read more... The post Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MUSKEGON, MI

