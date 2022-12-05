Read full article on original website
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision on Cranberry Rockland Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Cranberry Township on Friday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, December 2, on Cranberry Rockland Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2007 Jeep...
Man Accused Of Trying To Run A Person Over With His Car In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old is accused of trying to run a person over with his car during a domestic dispute in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the call at a northside address around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Following an investigation, it...
Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 8 in Sandycreek Township last. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, December 8, the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on State Route 8 (15th Street) in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
Tree Falls on Hood of Car Traveling on Route 308 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a tree fell on the hood of a car that was traveling on State Route 308 last Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on State Route 308, in Clinton Township, Venango County.
Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County
SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
Jamestown Police Seize Around 50,000 Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Just prior to an area wide drug raid that resulted in 19 arrests, local law enforcement seized a major amount of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. Officers with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, along with partner agencies, were conducting surveillance of...
State Police Looking to Identify Suspect who Shot Gas Meter in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect who shot a gas meter in Warren County. It happened near Forest Rd. 160 and Brown Run Rd. in Mead Township sometime between midnight Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. Nov. 16. The suspect intentionally shot a Honeywell gas meter, damaging it...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Charged with DUI while on Duty
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Pennsylvania State Police have filed DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, officials announced Tuesday. Austin Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27.
Venango County Man Wielding Samurai Sword Accused of Threatening to Kill Neighbors
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors with a samurai sword. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against William Donald Isenberg, 54, of Kennerdell, on Tuesday, December 6:. Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize,...
Multiple guns recovered after domestic dispute in Chautauqua County
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Ellington man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute resulted in the seizure of multiple unregistered firearms, according to New York State Police. State Troopers out of Jamestown say they responded to the scene of a domestic dispute on Waterman Road where, they say, a verbal argument had […]
Pa state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. According to PSP, Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, in McKean County, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on November 27. Burney was charged with driving […]
Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
Units Respond to Report of Structure Fire on Grant Street in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a possible structure fire in Franklin on Wednesday morning. According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a possible structure fire at 802 Grant Street in Franklin, Venango County. Franklin Fire...
Case Against Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred By Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against an Emlenton man who claimed that a deadly shooting over a hunting argument was self-defense was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charge against 52-year-old David Charles Heathcote for the shooting death of Robert Cy Wingard was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, December 7, in Venango County Central Court:
Jamestown man arrested, attempted to run over victim with vehicle
A Jamestown man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an investigation determined he tried to run over someone with his vehicle.
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Felony Drug Possession After Evading Arrest
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After evading arrest for months, a 50-year-old Jamestown man was finally sentenced for felony drug possession in Chautauqua County Court this week. The county District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Howie was sentenced Wednesday to six years behind bars after he plead guilty to...
Jamestown Man Sentenced On Felony Weapon Charge
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 25-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced after allegedly threatening a person with a weapon on the city’s west side last Spring. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office says Alejandro Ayala was sentenced by Judge Foley to two years determinate in state prison and three years post release supervision after pleading guilty in October to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.
Police Recover Over Two Dozen Firearms, High-Capacity Magazines In Ellington
ELLINGTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old was allegedly busted with multiple unregistered firearms and high-capacity magazines following a search of his Town of Ellington residence. New York State Police responded to a domestic dispute on Waterman Road back on Friday, November 25 where it was alleged 30-year-old...
