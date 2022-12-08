ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4TpS_0jY8VMUs00

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue.

Police said 52-year-old Troy Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found drugs in Lee's car and materials used to make explosives in his work locker.

Although Lee works at the warehouse, Oklahoma City Police said he wasn't supposed to be there at the time.

According to authorities, Lee had converted his workspace into a bomb lab, complete with finished bombs, bombs still in production and the materials to finish the work.

Lee will be extradited back to Minnesota, but there is no word on if he will face charges in Oklahoma.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Deputies Seize Computer From Deer Creek Teacher Accused Of Inappropriate Communication With Student

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has executed a search warrant at Deer Creek High School looking for evidence in the investigation of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student. Deer Creek High School teacher Sarah Hull-Degroat was arrested last week after school officials and law enforcement found out...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy