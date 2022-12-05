Read full article on original website
Related
Haystack Oncology Launches with $56M for Post-Op Cancer Detection Tech
– Haystack Oncology (“Haystack”), an oncology company that applies the next generation of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) detection technology raises $56M in Series A financing led by Catalio Capital Management (“Catalio”), which co-founded Haystack through its private equity and structured equity investment vehicles. Additional investors include Bruker, Exact Ventures, the venture arm of Exact Sciences and Alexandria Venture Investments.
Lunit, CARPL.ai Partner to Accelerate AI-Powered Medical Imaging
– Lunit signed a global distribution agreement to provide its AI-based radiology solutions for clinical use via CARPL.ai’s platform. Lunit is a South Korean-based AI software company devoted to developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and treatment support, mainly focused on conquering cancer. – The partnership will deliver Lunit...
HLTH22: Rimidi Launches New Respiratory Module to Deliver Better Treatment
– Rimidi launches its new Respiratory Module through integration with Teva Pharmaceuticals’ digital inhalers that be integrated into healthcare provider workflows, enhancing respiratory care and population health management. – This new module allows providers to comprehend the full picture of the patient’s disease status both in the clinic and...
Evaluating Evidence Base in Digital Health Solutions: The Real Questions Stakeholders Should Be Asking
Throughout the pandemic, digital health companies have seen significant growth, with one study finding that U.S.-based digital health startups surpassed $29 billion in 2021, almost twice the funding seen in 2020. When done correctly, the use of these digital innovations can help people reduce the burden of dealing with mental health challenges by providing accessible, affordable, and timely care to users. As digital mental health interventions (DMHI) continue to battle it out for a leading spot in this growing market, it’s imperative for stakeholders like employers, health systems, and health plans to carefully evaluate each available solution.
St. Luke’s Health Deploys Epic-Integrated I-PASS Solution for Standardized Handoff Communication
– Idaho-based St. Luke’s Health System today announced it is implementing Epic-integrated standardized communication tools across the health system and have selected the I-PASS Patient Safety Institute to implement the I-PASS solution. – The I-PASS handoff bundle enables industry-leading health organizations to rapidly adopt and implement a common language...
Cipher Skin Launches Pilot Program for Tech-Enabled Physical Therapy Rehab
– Cipher Skin and Parker Health launches a new pilot program to help bring tech-enabled physical therapy to Medicare and Medicaid patients. – With plans to pilot the program in Austin, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Kansas City, the partnership will bring Cipher Skin’s wearable motion and biometric-tracking technology to select orthopedic clinics that use Parker Health’s platform. This collaboration will help accelerate physical rehabilitation by improving patient engagement and care plan completion.
care.ai Secures $27M for AI-Powered Smart Patient Rooms
Care.ai, a Orlando, FL-based first and only AI-powered ambient monitoring platform in healthcare raises $27M in funding from Crescent Cove Advisors. – The company plans to use the funding to accelerate growth and scale deployments of the industry’s first smart care facility platform throughout the U.S. AI-Powered Smart Patient...
How to Empower Patients With Price Transparency
The evolution of e-commerce – led by Amazon – has created an intensely savvy consumer population. Amazon’s platform allows users to easily compare products from different vendors to get the best price. People travel to retail stores to try on clothes and shoes, only to purchase them online for less. Even the longest running game show in television history awards points for knowing how much consumer products cost.
Suki Releases Mini-Doc on Physician Burnout Challenges and Solutions
– Suki, a voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology company for healthcare, announced the release of a mini-documentary that features the real-life challenge of a family physician facing burnout and how a voice assistant helped alleviate the negative impact of administrative burden. – “From Burnout to Balance” is an intimate view...
How AI-Based Drug Repurposing Could Help Prevent Repetitive Behavior Disorders
Repetitive behavioral disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), Tic Disorder and Tourette Syndrome have been challenging to treat because they involve considerable complexity. For example, the symptoms of one disorder can vary among individuals as does the coexistence or non-existence of other behavior disorders such as anxiety and depression. Further, the treatment of OCD, Tic Disorder and Tourette Syndrome varies depending on the disorders present in an individual patient, how long the disorder’s traits have been present, how individual patients respond to treatment dosages and the efficacy of treatment.
Why Security Misconceptions Are Threatening Healthcare Systems’ IoT Devices
Hospitals and other critical healthcare systems face skyrocketing risks as ransomware attacks—which most commonly target IoT devices—continue to escalate. In 2021 alone, IoT ransomware attack incidents targeting healthcare organizations increased by 123%. While most healthcare systems have a healthy respect for the importance of securing the myriad Internet...
Why Preventive Healthcare Hinges on Diagnostics Innovation
There is a real sense that we are on the cusp of a diagnostics revolution. This has been spurred on by the pandemic, which at once underscored the tremendous power of mass testing as it became the fundamental basis for decision-making, from our own personal health to national policy. It also revealed gaps in terms of needing to drastically scale up testing capacity and invest in new and innovative digital diagnostics tools.
AWS Launches Amazon Omics for Precision Medicine
– AWS announced the launch of a new service, Amazon Omics, to help bioinformaticians, researchers, and scientists store, query, and analyze genomic, transcriptomic, and other omics data and generate insights to improve health and advance scientific discoveries. – The explosion of “omics” data, such as genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic data,...
CHIME/symplr Report Reveals Hospital Exec Priorities and 2023 Initiatives
– symplr, a provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, has announced the findings of its 2022 symplr Compass Survey. – The research captured sentiments from decision makers at top U.S. health systems to obtain insights about healthcare operations technology at their organizations, including effectiveness, challenges, and areas of opportunity. The results are published in the 2022 symplr Compass Survey Report, “From Disparate to Dynamic: Opportunities and Challenges in U.S. Healthcare Operations.”
HLTH22 Day 2 News Summary: Amazon Clinic Launch, General Catalyst, Verizon, Higi
Amazon launches Amazon Clinic, a virtual care option that will operate across 32 states that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions. For customers, the cost of consultations will vary by provider and...
Does Data Hold the Key to Streamlining Provider Credentialing?
Provider credentialing is an essential part of healthcare. A provider cannot work or get paid without a proper license or credential, and yet this highly complex process is still done on paper (also sticky notes on file cabinets, Excel spreadsheets—you get the idea) by many healthcare organizations. Manually credentialing providers adds to an already lengthy process. One expired certificate or a delayed privileging request can prevent a provider from seeing patients for more than 60 days.
3 Reasons the Cloud is Critical for Ensuring Patient-Centered Care
As the healthcare sector embraces value-based care, the patient – not the procedure – is the central focus for providers. But the move to patient-centered care requires several significant deviations from the status quo. For example, more personalized treatment is required through information sharing and collaborative decision-making among...
Edifecs Partners with Empowered-Home to Deliver Automated Prior Authorizations
– Edifecs and Empowered-Home announced a partnership to provide automated prior authorizations to medical associations, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Independent Physician Associations (IPAs), medical groups, and home health care agencies. – The Edifecs prior authorization solution combined with the clinical decision support system of patient management software company, Privis Health,...
Can Doctors Objectively Quantify and Measure Pain?
Millions of Americans live with acute and chronic pain that affects every aspect of their lives. Pain by itself is an important marker of how a patient is feeling and indicates what kind of medical intervention might be necessary. The healthcare industry needs a clinically acceptable way to objectively measure pain and since pain is a very complex mixture of biochemistry and genetics and it’s unlikely that a laboratory test that directly quantifies pain will be developed.
Driving Healthcare Operational Efficiency with IoT Sensing as a Service
Amid widespread staffing shortages across the healthcare sector, the need for IoT-enabled digital transformation in hospitals and patient care facilities is increasingly clear. For the first time since 2004, a lack of staffing has overtaken financial volatility as the No. 1 concern among healthcare CEOs in the American College of Healthcare Executives’ annual survey. Meanwhile, from canceled appointments to delayed surgeries, more than half of all U.S. patients report reductions in care quality due to personnel shortages. The problem is even further magnified in rural areas, with rural-based primary healthcare professionals ranking care quality as a greater concern than access to care within their communities.
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0