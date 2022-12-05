Read full article on original website
Bernard Arnault may now be the world’s richest man. Meet his 5 ultrawealthy children vying to take over his LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot.
Head of LVMH luxury group, Bernard Arnault (C), his daughter Louis Vuitton Executive vice president Delphine Arnault (L) and his son LVMH Communications head Antoine Arnault (R) arrive to open the exhibition of 'The Morozov Collection, Icons of Modern Art' at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, on September 21, 2021.
gcimagazine.com
Serena Williams' Will Perform Brand Joins the Growing Performance Care Sector
Serena Williams is set to launch a new lifestyle brand, Will Perform, which features a line of topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions. Per Essence, the clean, cruelty-free brand is co-founded by Hank Mercier and Eric Ryan, who co-founded Olly and Welly. Mercier will serve as CEO. (Interestingly,...
gcimagazine.com
IBR Joins the UEBT, Promotes Sourcing with Respect
IBR, an IFF — Lucas Meyer Cosmetics company, has joined the Union for Ethical Biotrade (UEBT), a non-profit association that promotes ingredient sourcing with awareness of the local environment and population. Through its membership, IBR plans to educate on responsible sourcing and promote the concept of sourcing with respect....
Exclusive-Lukoil, U.S. private equity nearing deal on Sicilian refinery - sources
MILAN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Lukoil (LKOH.MM) and U.S. private equity firm Crossbridge are close to a deal for the sale of the Russian group's refinery in Sicily, Italy, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
gcimagazine.com
L’Oréal USA Debuts Environmental Impact Ranking Tool
L’Oréal USA has debuted its Product Impact Labeling System in the United States, which first launched in France in 2020. The tool gives consumers the relative environmental impact of their product compared to other L’Oréal products in the same category. Pioneered by Garnier’s hair care products,...
gcimagazine.com
2022's Most-read Beauty Stories
In looking back at the most-read stories of 2022, Global Cosmetic Industry uncovered some of the biggest conversation starters of the year. Excluding top-performing market data reports published in our brand's monthly magazine, the stories listed below were the most-read items for the year as of December 5, 2022. Some...
gcimagazine.com
Givaudan Debuts First Integrated Fragrance Encapsulation Center in Singapore
On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Givaudan inaugurated its first integrated fragrance encapsulation center in Singapore. Givaudan invested CHF 30 million into the Green Mark Gold certified encapsulation center. The center is designed to offer all of Givaudan's encapsulation capabilities including research, creation with dedicated perfumers on-site, production, and industrialization capabilities with a scale-up lab.
Saudi Arabia signs Huawei deal, deepening China ties on Xi visit
RIYADH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on Thursday during a visit by President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns.
gcimagazine.com
3 Revlon Lenders Ready to Settle with Citigroup
Citigroup is close to getting back about $500 million it accidentally paid to Revlon lenders in August 2020, according to Reuters. Citigroup, as Revlon's loan agent, had accidentally used its own money to prematurely pay off a $894 million loan owed by the now-bankrupt cosmetics company. Some recipients returned their...
gcimagazine.com
Glossier, LVMH, The Body Shop Join Open to All Inclusive Retail Movement
Cartier, Glossier, LVMH, URBN (Anthropologie, Free People, Nuuly and Urban Outfitters) and The Body Shop are among the newest signatories to the Open to All inclusive retail group, bringing to 42 the number of retail brands that have signed the group's pledge. Open to All’s key areas of focus include...
gcimagazine.com
Dae Hair Raises $8M Series A Funding Amid 'Strong Category Tailwinds'
Dae Hair has raised an $8 million series A funding. The round was led by Verity Venture Partners (co-founded by Tina Bou-Saba and Matt Levin), an early growth firm which previously invested in Noto Botanics, with participation from Digital Brand Architects (DBA), Whitney Port, Aimee Song and Christine Andrew, and with continued participation of existing investor Willow Growth Partners.
