Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
WKBW-TV
West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
Petal Pusher – Allentown
Petal Pusher is a specially curated space for you to treat yourself all year round! It is a place for you to come and stay awhile. Yes, even in the winter. Make a bouquet for yourself or a loved one, have a glass of wine, hang out with a friend, or “work from home” in our bright, warm, colorful space designed just for you to enjoy. This is a space for you to be creative, unwind and enjoy.
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York
It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
Upscale homes take off in Ellicottville's WestMont Ridge at Holimont
ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — The success of the WestMont Ridge at Holimont residential complex in Ellicottville shows upscale housing can work in the Cattaraugus County resort town. All 31 lots connected to the HoliMont Ski Club are under contract. The entire complex is expected to be fully developed by late...
D.A. Taste to reopen at former South Buffalo ice cream shop, with future plans in Larkinville
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo taco shop is reopening in a new space, with big plans for next summer. D.A. Taste is moving to 368 Abbott Road, where owners Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia are buying the former Abbott Road Ice Cream. It’ll be the third location for...
Puppy transport arrives during SPCA Radiothon
In the midst of the annual Radiothon for the SPCA Serving Erie County, an animal transport from Aiken, South Carolina arrived with 20 dogs, including 14 puppies. Some of the pups will be available to adopt right away.
tmpresale.com
Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Salamanca May 20th, 2023 – presale password
The pre-sale code for an upcoming Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY presale is available! While this brief presale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to buy Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY performance tickets in advance of anyone else!
buffalorising.com
First In Buffalo
There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo
With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn
There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
newyorkupstate.com
This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis
In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
erienewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
Has The Costco Warehouse Store Location In Amherst Been Canceled?
It feels like we've been talking about getting a Costco Wholesale warehouse store in Western New York for years, but we still don't have one. Have the plans to bring a Costco to the area been scrapped?. Costco Wholesale was founded in Seattle, Washington on July 12, 1976. Costco Wholesale...
University at Buffalo sells historic Butler Mansion
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo Foundation announced the sale of the Butler Mansion. The historic building was sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million. The building was gifted to UB in 2000 by Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs. UB has used the building as a continuing education and training facility.
chqgov.com
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HYGIENE ALERTS THE COMMUNITY OF INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE OF THE 24/7 CHAUTAUQUA CRISIS LINE
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: The Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Services line has experienced an interruption in service. Those undergoing a crisis or know someone who is, are encouraged to dial 988 to reach for help. 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and is manned 24 hours a day, seven days...
