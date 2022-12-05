ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayville, NY

2 On Your Side

Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
DUNKIRK, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Petal Pusher – Allentown

Petal Pusher is a specially curated space for you to treat yourself all year round! It is a place for you to come and stay awhile. Yes, even in the winter. Make a bouquet for yourself or a loved one, have a glass of wine, hang out with a friend, or “work from home” in our bright, warm, colorful space designed just for you to enjoy. This is a space for you to be creative, unwind and enjoy.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York

It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
KENMORE, NY
tmpresale.com

Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Salamanca May 20th, 2023 – presale password

The pre-sale code for an upcoming Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY presale is available! While this brief presale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to buy Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY performance tickets in advance of anyone else!
SALAMANCA, NY
buffalorising.com

First In Buffalo

There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo

With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
BUFFALO, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn

There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
WARREN, PA
newyorkupstate.com

This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis

In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

University at Buffalo sells historic Butler Mansion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo Foundation announced the sale of the Butler Mansion. The historic building was sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million. The building was gifted to UB in 2000 by Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs. UB has used the building as a continuing education and training facility.
BUFFALO, NY

