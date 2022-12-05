Read full article on original website
Related
What's People's Go-To Method Of Dealing With Stress?- Health Digest Survey
In an exclusive Health Digest survey, we asked participants which scientifically-backed methods they incorporate to decrease the stress they experience.
WTKR
Best Adderall Alternatives - Strongest OTC ADHD Medication
This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR. Are you searching for Adderall alternatives to boost cognitive performance, without the harmful adverse consequences?. There's no shortage of people on that search. About 2.5 million people use Adderall within...
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
cohaitungchi.com
Quitting Alcohol Timeline and Body Repair After Quitting Drinking
It’s important to note that, because we are all biochemically different, not everyone has the same symptoms or alcohol withdrawal timelines. Moreover, both the symptoms and timeline depend on the severity of alcohol dependence. With that said, the following chart is a general snapshot of the alcohol withdrawal timeline....
Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"
Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
Opinion: Psychological Tactics Can Disarm A Narcissist
The majority of advice for when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
MedicineNet.com
What Are Tripolar Disorder Symptoms? 7 Signs
Tripolar disorder is caused by the interaction between borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, which leads to a syndrome known as manic dysphoria. Tripolar disorder is characterized by symptoms such as:. Uncontrollable and irrational anger. Psychosis. Symptoms may be distressing, difficult to manage, and a huge burden on the healthcare...
Everyone's a Little Bit Psychic, and You Have One of Four Main Psychic Abilities
Which one do you have?
psychreg.org
Why Are Anxiety Disorders Getting Worse?
A few months back, I was hanging out with a few friends and we were having a bout of rare male vulnerability. The topic: anxiety and depression. One friend disclosed to us he used to go home in tears nearly every day after work and wanted to quit so badly. The other had exhibited symptoms of claustrophobia.
MedicalXpress
Study: People with mental disorders lose years of their working lives
By looking at the data of all people aged 18–65 years registered in Denmark over a period of 22 years, researchers from Aarhus University have been able to shed light on some of the consequences faced by those diagnosed with a mental disorder. The study followed a total of...
techaiapp.com
The Future of Major Depressive Disorder Treatments
Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen major strides in the treatment options for major depressive disorder. We now understand that depression isn’t the same for everyone. The idea is to identify and diagnose what’s happening in a person’s neurochemistry so we can target our treatment in a way that works specifically for them.
How to practice mindfulness meditation to reduce anxiety, improve focus, and unlock creativity
Mindfulness meditation focuses your attention on the present moment and your current feelings. Benefits of mindfulness mediation include reduced stress, better focus, and improved well-being. To practice mindfulness meditation, focus on your breath and what you feel without judgment. People are often caught up thinking about the past or future,...
beingpatient.com
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
Medical News Today
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
psychologytoday.com
What Those With Chronic Pain and Illness Wish Others Knew
It’s important to try to educate others about chronic pain and illness even though your efforts may not always have the desired effect. People who are suddenly faced with ongoing health problems are likely to realize how utterly ignorant they’d been about chronic illness. Finding a measure of...
Medical News Today
What to know about applying for disability benefits due to depression
The Social Security Administration considers certain depression cases to be disabilities. Some people with depression may get financial assistance if they can show how depression affects their capacity to work. This article takes a close look at depression and disability. After explaining how different institutions define “disability,” it details sources...
Essence
Coping During The Holidays
Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
Katherine Heigl Said Taking Medication for Her Mental Health 'Saved My Life'
The actress is opening up about her mental health, helping to chip away at the stigma surrounding psychiatric medicine.
State of Mind: 5 Important Mental Health Bills We Can All Agree On
The elections are a good time to evaluate what the US government is doing to improve the mental health of the American people. Several live and proposed bills are working to increase access to effective and affordable care. Advocating for mental health reform can go a long way toward creating...
Growing Prevalence of Anti-Transgender Legislation Takes a Toll on Mental Health
Multiple pieces of anti-transgender legislation are being considered across the US, with only 16 states exempt. Issues like gender-affirming care, gender-separate sports teams, and education are under fire. The proposal of anti-trans legislation affects the mental health of trans people, even if it doesn't pass. The topic of transgenderism and...
Verywell Mind
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT
Stay up to date on the latest mental health news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Mind’s team of board-certified physicians, health journalists, and industry experts.https://www.verywellmind.com/
Comments / 0