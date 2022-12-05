ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nychealthandhospitals.org

Modern Healthcare Names Dr. Mitchell Katz One of the 100 Most Influential People in Health Care

Influential weekly publication cites Dr. Katz’s leadership across various NYC Health + Hospital initiatives, including Housing for Health, which connects patients to supportive housing. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz was listed as one of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in...
nychealthandhospitals.org

WTC Environmental Health Center

The World Trade Center Environmental Health Center (WTC EHC) is a Clinical Center of Excellence that is part of the federal World Trade Center Health Program established by the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010. The WTC EHC assesses and treats WTC-related physical and mental health conditions of residents, students, workers, or passersby who may still be sick from 9/11 (known as “Survivors” in the federal World Trade Center Health Program).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Earns Top Teaching Hospital Award From the Leapfrog Group

The facility is one of 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the honor this year. NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx today received the Top Teaching Hospital designation from The Leapfrog Group, one of only 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the award this year. This follows the award last month of an A grade from the Leapfrog Group for North Central Bronx, the only hospital in the Bronx to receive the designation. The Top Teaching Hospital award was based on the hospital’s high marks across various metrics, including strong safety and outcomes results for high risk surgeries and procedures, as well as measures to prevent medical and prescribing errors. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system. Awardees will be honored tonight at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Latimer Gives COVID Update: Numbers on the Rise in Westchester

Westchester County Executive George Latimer updated the community about a recent uptick in the number of COVID cases in the county during his briefing on Dec. 5. “As of Sunday, Dec. 4, we had 2,645 active cases in Westchester County. The week before that number was 1,968, that is over a third of an increase in a week. Something has happened in the last week and we are going to monitor it,” said Latimer, who clarified that the COVID cases in Westchester now are nothing close to the numbers during the peak of the Coronavirus in 2021.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NYC medical workers getting healthy lifestyle training as part of $44 million program

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City doctors and nurses now have access to additional training, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.  The training encourages medical professionals to share healthy eating and exercise information along with traditional medical treatments.  “This program will have a special focus on nutrition so that every patient has the chance to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Montclair Local News

Montclair students and parents ask for support on grieving

When Diana Creaser walked through the Montclair High School doors for the first day of her freshman year, she did not yet know what the next four years would hold. But she soon heard news that would shape her entire high school experience. The same day, her mother received a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New York Post

Former Obama, NY education chief John King named new SUNY boss

Ex-state education czar John King — a devotee of Common Core curriculum and charter schools — was appointed head of the State University of New York on Monday. King, who also served as US secretary of education under former President Obama, told The Post he hopes to close the achievement gap between white and minority SUNY students while addressing issues such as child care to help kids stay in school. King also said he wants to build up SUNY’s research institutions, including at its Stony Brook, Buffalo, Albany campuses, in areas such as engineering, science and medicine. “I’m excited about the opportunity to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC doctor speaks on ‘tripledemic’: COVID, RSV, and the flu

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City area is juggling waves of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV — or respiratory syncytial virus — in a phenomenon some are calling a “tripledemic” or “tridemic.” NYU Langone’s Brooklyn branch and the borough’s Woodhull Medical Center report there are no intensive care beds available.  Dr. Arun Chopra […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Mayor Adams Announces Plan to Provide Care for Individuals Suffering From Untreated Severe Mental Illness Across NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced a new pathway forward to address the ongoing crisis of individuals experiencing severe mental illnesses left untreated and unsheltered in New York City’s streets and subways. In a public address, Mayor Adams detailed a compassionate new vision to tackle this crisis, beginning with a directive being issued immediately to city agencies and contractors involved in evaluating and providing care to individuals in psychiatric crisis so that more people in need of help receive it. Mayor Adams also laid out an 11-point legislative agenda that will be among his top priorities in Albany during the upcoming legislative session. The agenda takes aim at gaps in New York State’s Mental Hygiene Law that intensify the city’s challenges in meeting the needs of its most vulnerable residents with severe mental illness. Finally, Mayor Adams announced new clinical co-response teams deployed in New York City’s subways to respond to those with serious mental health issues, as well as an enhanced training in partnership with New York State for all first responders to compassionately care for those in crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
metroairportnews.com

JFK Airport Terminal 4 Announces Launch of T4 Services

JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), announced the launch of T4 Services, a suite of guest services for travelers at T4. These services, launching during the busy travel season, will provide customers with a cohesive package of valuable offerings to make their travel experience at T4 as smooth as possible.
PIX11

When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar.  Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Is The Worst Major City in US For College Students

New York City was recently ranked atop the list of world's most expensive cities — so imagine trying to navigate it as a college student on a tight budget. Because of that very high cost of living, NYC was rated as the worst big college city in America, according to WalletHub. Out of the 66 major cities across the country that were part of the study, the five boroughs ranked dead last when it comes to being student-friendly, finishing behind cities like Detroit, Memphis and Corpus Christi, Texas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC charter schools struggling with student enrollment declines, too

Before the pandemic, Principal Laurie Midgette’s Brooklyn charter school maintained a waitlist 300 names deep. But over the past three years, demand has receded, and her school’s enrollment has dropped by 16%. It’s forced her to dial up recruitment efforts, advertising in movie theaters and on bus stops. With more open seats, the school is in the process of enrolling about 35 asylum-seeking students who recently arrived in New York.“This is definitely,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

