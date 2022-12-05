Can a remaster change a video game’s genre? After a couple of hours with Portal’s free ray-tracing update, I’m tempted to say yes. The original Portal is on the short list for “funniest video games ever made.” Released in 2007 as a spinoff of Half-Life, this bite-sized first-person puzzle game grabbed the humor from its parent series and yanked it from the periphery into the spotlight. You play as Chell, a human lab rat, who gradually outsmarts a malevolent artificial intelligence named GLaDOS who talks like Siri by way of Mitch Hedberg. You use little more than your wits, Chell’s physical fitness, and a nonlethal “gun” that, instead of bullets, shoots a pair of interconnected portals. It’s as thrilling as it is cartoonish, best remembered for a cake meme and its closing credits pop song written by humorist musician Jonathan Coulton.

