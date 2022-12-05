Read full article on original website
How to deal with damp stone and aquifers in Dwarf Fortress
Dwarf Fortress’ aquifers are underground layers of soil or stone that produce water. The first place you’ll run into them is while trying to select an embark location. Finding the perfect embark location in Dwarf Fortress can set you up for success or (immediate) failure. In our other...
The 11 biggest changes in Dwarf Fortress’ Steam release
With Dwarf Fortress’ Steam release, a few big things are different. For experienced players, it might take some time to adjust. Below, we’ll give you the 11 biggest changes we noticed after putting a quarantined-with-COVID amount of hours into the original version and about 40 hours into the Steam release.
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
Diablo 4’s skill tree is no longer that ancient, sick-ass hell tree
Diablo 4’s skill tree, through which players allocate skill points to learn new talents and abilities, was once a totally sick, evil-looking, gnarled and blackened tree with, like, hellfire inside, and veins and blood pouring out the bottom. It looked badass. Playing the game’s beta this weekend, I was deeply conflicted to discover that the game’s skill tree is no longer that sick-ass literal tree.
Destiny 2’s latest Lightfall trailer shows off more of the mysterious Neomuna
At The Game Awards 2022, Bungie showed up with its latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the long-running MMO’s next expansion. This is the second year in a row that a major Destiny 2 expansion trailer has debuted at the TGAs, with The Witch Queen trailer preceding it last year. The trailer comes just a few days after Bungie released its latest season, Season of the Seraph, which will conclude with Destiny 2: Lightfall’s release on Feb. 28, 2023.
The Witcher’s take on Pokémon Go is coming to a stop
The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a mobile, augmented reality adaptation of The Witcher’s RPG franchise akin to Pokémon Go, will be shutting down in about six months, CD Projekt announced on Tuesday. The game ends on June 30, 2023. Developers at Spokko, the CD Projekt studio making the game,...
Vampire Survivors’ first DLC expansion launches next week
Vampire Survivors, the early-access surprise hit that just made a full launch on PC and Xbox, gets its first downloadable content expansion on Dec. 15. Titled Legacy of the Moonspell, it delivers more characters, weapons, “and one HUGE stage,” the developer said in a statement. It might even add vampires to the game.
Can you Nuzlocke Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
The Nuzlocke challenge is a fan-favorite way to play through Pokémon games. The premise is simple: You can only catch the first Pokémon you encounter in each area, and if a Pokémon faints in battle, you can’t use it again for the rest of the run. The Nuzlocke requires a combination of luck and skill — and it relies very heavily upon random number generation.
Get your first look at Space Marine 2 gameplay
Developer Saber Interactive revealed its first look at Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay on Thursday night during The Game Awards. At the center of the fray, as always, was Ultramarine Titus, an 8-foot-tall genetically engineered killing machine. The sequel, from the studio behind World War Z, has Titus going...
Destiny 2’s new Season of the Seraph sends Guardians on a computer heist
After weeks of anticipation, Bungie finally graced players with the trailer for the latest Destiny 2 season on Tuesday morning: Season of the Seraph. The season launches on Tuesday, and will run Dec. 6 through Feb. 28, 2023 and the release of the Lightfall expansion. Season of the Seraph will...
The 14 best Stardew Valley mods to shake up your playthrough
Despite being released back in 2016, Stardew Valley is still going strong. But even the best-designed games can be tweaked to your liking using mods. New players might decide they prefer a recolored look, while those with hundreds of hours might be searching for an expanded experience. Either way, we’ve gathered some of the best Stardew Valley mods to give you tons of options for your next playthrough.
Overwatch 2 balance patch buffs Doomfist, nerfs Kiriko and Sojourn
Alongside the launch of Overwatch 2’s second season, developer Blizzard Entertainment is rolling out a series of seasonal balance changes hoping to address gameplay issues from the game’s inaugural season. Some oft-requested nerfs and buffs are included in Tuesday’s patch, bringing much-needed boosts to Doomfist and Junker Queen, with decreases in overall power to heroes like Sojourn and Kiriko. Smaller tweaks are now live in Overwatch 2 for heroes like Bastion, Symmetra, Ana, and Mercy — who might just be a bit more capable in battle now.
New The Lords of the Fallen gameplay shows gory, dark fantasy
Publisher CI Games debuted The Lords of the Fallen’s first gameplay trailer during The Game Awards on Thursday night. In the new trailer, voiced by House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, CI Games shows off gory, dark fantasy gameplay the series is known for — all captured in-game, it said.
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
Hellboy is getting a new video game, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd
Hellboy Web of Wyrd, a new roguelite action adventure game set in the universe of Mike Mignola’s supernatural comic series, was revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday. The game’s first trailer, revealed during The Game Awards pre-show, features the eponymous red-skinned paranormal investigator facing off against a wolf-like demon in the ruins of what appears to be an abandoned chapel.
Bayonetta gets a fairy-tale origin story in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
Given the recent release of Bayonetta 3, as well as the long wait for its release after Bayonetta 2 in 2014, fans of PlatinumGames’ action series about a witch with time-bending powers may not have expected to see another entry so soon. The Game Awards 2022 shocked everyone with the reveal of an origin story about Bayonetta, aka Cereza, titled Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. The game will be released for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023.
Portal’s ray-tracing upgrade makes it weirdly scary
Can a remaster change a video game’s genre? After a couple of hours with Portal’s free ray-tracing update, I’m tempted to say yes. The original Portal is on the short list for “funniest video games ever made.” Released in 2007 as a spinoff of Half-Life, this bite-sized first-person puzzle game grabbed the humor from its parent series and yanked it from the periphery into the spotlight. You play as Chell, a human lab rat, who gradually outsmarts a malevolent artificial intelligence named GLaDOS who talks like Siri by way of Mitch Hedberg. You use little more than your wits, Chell’s physical fitness, and a nonlethal “gun” that, instead of bullets, shoots a pair of interconnected portals. It’s as thrilling as it is cartoonish, best remembered for a cake meme and its closing credits pop song written by humorist musician Jonathan Coulton.
How to solve the Standing Stones puzzle in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
On the east side of the Abbey grounds in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll come across the Standing Stones — five pillars with a platform in the center. You’re able to touch the stones, but you need the right sequence to receive the reward: three legendary chests. To unlock each chest, you’ll need to locate three unique codes to unlock each chest, which are scattered throughout the grounds. Continue reading to find out where each code can be found and what is required to unlock each area.
Diablo 4 is taking itself very seriously
I don’t mean that the game makes me feel depressed when I play it, but that it exudes an overwhelming air of gloom. The world is dark and, in the opening areas, cold. And the more time I spent in Blizzard’s dark, cold, and somber world during my weekend preview of next year’s biggest action-RPG, I felt a distinct sense of place — something I’ve never felt in a Diablo game before.
