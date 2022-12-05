Wow, talk about roles reversed. Under the Biden administration you don’t have to have dual identification. You just walk across the border or catch a boat across the ocean. But if you happen to be a United States citizen, the government wants to track you.
That Mayorkas is really screwing America and all her taxpayers with his mass illegal invasions. At some point it has to stop and we need to start deporting all who do not qualify for amnesty. Most in the invasion do not qualify for amnesty. Only a small percentage do. 👍❤️🇺🇸
How long do we blame covid "policies" for government failures?I can guarantee there are politics behind this..or incompetence..or numbers..?
