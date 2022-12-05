The statistics are grim: Worldwide, pancreatic cancer is the 12th most common cancer and the seventh leading cause of cancer mortality.1 In the United States, the malignancy has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. It is currently the third leading cause of cancer-related death after lung and colon cancers, and it is expected to become the second leading cause of death by 2030. In 2022, it is estimated that more than 62,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. For all stages combined, the 5-year relative survival rate is 11%.2.

5 HOURS AGO