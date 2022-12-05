Read full article on original website
T-DXd Yields Superior Outcomes Over Chemotherapy-Based Regimens in Patients Previously Treated With T-DM1: DESTINY-Breast02
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with ado-trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented by Ian Krop, MD, PhD, and colleagues at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (Abstract GS2-01).
ASTRO Issues Updated Guideline on Radiation Therapy for Patients With Endometrial Cancer
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provided recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer, according to a newly updated clinical guideline published by Harkenrider et al in Practical Radiation Oncology. The guideline also considered the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive postoperative therapy.
Addition of First-Line Atezolizumab to Vemurafenib/Cobimetinib in BRAF V600–Mutant Advanced Melanoma
Interim Overall Survival Analysis of the IMspire150 Trial. As reported in The Lancet Oncology by Paolo A. Ascierto, MD, and colleagues, the second interim overall survival analysis of the phase III IMspire150 trial has shown a numeric but statistically nonsignificant improvement with the addition of first-line atezolizumab to vemurafenib and cobimetinib in patients with BRAF V600–mutant advanced melanoma.
How the Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Consortium Aims to Advance Survival Rates in This Deadly Disease
The statistics are grim: Worldwide, pancreatic cancer is the 12th most common cancer and the seventh leading cause of cancer mortality.1 In the United States, the malignancy has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. It is currently the third leading cause of cancer-related death after lung and colon cancers, and it is expected to become the second leading cause of death by 2030. In 2022, it is estimated that more than 62,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. For all stages combined, the 5-year relative survival rate is 11%.2.
Addition of Daratumumab to Bortezomib/Dexamethasone in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma: CASTOR Trial Final Overall Survival Analysis
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Sonneveld et al, the final overall survival analysis of the phase III CASTOR trial has shown a significant overall survival benefit with daratumumab plus bortezomib/dexamethasone (D-Vd) vs bortezomib/dexamethasone alone (Vd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The primary analysis...
Potential Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Place of Death Among Medicaid-Insured and Commercially Insured Patients With Cancer in Washington State
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Panattoni et al found that patients dying from cancer located in Washington State who were insured by Medicaid were more likely to die at home without hospice services during the COVID-19 pandemic than those with commercial insurance. Study Details. The...
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Mirvetuximab Soravtansine-gynx for FRα-Positive, Platinum-Resistant Epithelial Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, or Peritoneal Cancer
On November 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere) for adult patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens. Mirvetuximab soravtansine is an FRα-directed antibody and microtubule inhibitor–conjugate. Patients are selected for therapy based on an FDA-approved test. The FDA also approved the VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR-2.1) RxDx Assay as a companion diagnostic to select patients for the above indication.
FDA Approves Oral MEK Inhibitor Cobimetinib for Histiocytic Neoplasms
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved cobimetinib (Cotellic), an oral inhibitor of MEK1 and MEK2, for the treatment of adult patients with the family of blood diseases known as histiocytic neoplasms. These diseases include Erdheim-Chester disease, Rosai-Dorfman disease, and Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Cobimetinib was previously approved to...
