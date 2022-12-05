ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Marner extends team-record streak, Maple Leafs blank Kings

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner extended his franchise-record points streak to 21 games with a second-period goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Thursday night. Marner gave Toronto a 4-0 lead with his 11th goal of the season. He became the 10th player...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Baker cooks: Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield was waived by Carolina on Monday and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. After a cross-country flight, he got one short practice with his new team on Wednesday. And on Thursday night, Mayfield led the Rams to two late fourth-quarter touchdowns...
Post Register

Jets' White won't let 4-INT game vs. Bills beat him again

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White was wrapping up his interview session with reporters in the New York Jets locker room when he asked someone in the back of the scrum if he had any questions. “Yeah, how are you feeling, like, about the receiver group and everything...
NEW YORK STATE
Post Register

Trea Turner, Phillies finalize 11-year, $300M contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia's first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate. “Trea Turner, he's my favorite player in the league,” Harper said. “Not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Stanford QB Tanner McKee declares for NFL draft

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is leaving school to enter the NFL draft. McKee announced his decision on Thursday after a disappointing junior season on an overmatched Stanford team.
STANFORD, CA
Post Register

Seguin nets OT winner for Stars in 4-3 victory over Senators

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored with 29 seconds left in overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. Seguin took a pass from 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston on a nifty play, then went...
DALLAS, TX
Post Register

Russell scores 15 points in 4th, Wolves beat Pacers 121-115

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 121-115 on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota, which blew a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release

Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...

