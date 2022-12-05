Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Post Register
Marner extends team-record streak, Maple Leafs blank Kings
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner extended his franchise-record points streak to 21 games with a second-period goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Thursday night. Marner gave Toronto a 4-0 lead with his 11th goal of the season. He became the 10th player...
Post Register
Baker cooks: Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield was waived by Carolina on Monday and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. After a cross-country flight, he got one short practice with his new team on Wednesday. And on Thursday night, Mayfield led the Rams to two late fourth-quarter touchdowns...
Post Register
Jets' White won't let 4-INT game vs. Bills beat him again
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White was wrapping up his interview session with reporters in the New York Jets locker room when he asked someone in the back of the scrum if he had any questions. “Yeah, how are you feeling, like, about the receiver group and everything...
Drake Maye announces massive transfer portal decision
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has found himself in the middle of transfer rumors. On Wednesday, college football’s rising star put an end to the speculation. In a tweet sent out by Drake Maye, he kept his intentions clear, he has no intentions of leaving North Carlina....
Post Register
Trea Turner, Phillies finalize 11-year, $300M contract
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia's first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate. “Trea Turner, he's my favorite player in the league,” Harper said. “Not...
Post Register
Adebayo, Butler lift Heat past Kawhi-less Clippers 115-110
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo knows the Miami Heat have some work to do to climb up the standings. Thursday was, he hopes, a good start.
Post Register
Stanford QB Tanner McKee declares for NFL draft
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is leaving school to enter the NFL draft. McKee announced his decision on Thursday after a disappointing junior season on an overmatched Stanford team.
De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Cavs Game
De'Aaron Fox is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Post Register
Seguin nets OT winner for Stars in 4-3 victory over Senators
DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored with 29 seconds left in overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. Seguin took a pass from 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston on a nifty play, then went...
Post Register
Russell scores 15 points in 4th, Wolves beat Pacers 121-115
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 121-115 on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota, which blew a...
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release
Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...
Comments / 0