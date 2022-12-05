ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information

The Dallas Cowboys were considered frontrunners to sign Odell Beckham Jr. After the wide receiver’s recent visit–and the ensuing leak of medical information that some reports allege were related–it’s hard to imagine them still being the favorites or having much of a chance at all. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it’s “obvious” that […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Dolphins news: Tyreek Hill gets real on Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles vs. 49ers

Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense of the Miami Dolphins were not exactly booming in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 road loss to San Francisco, Tagvailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was just 18 of 33 and was also got picked off twice. Even after such a performance from the quarterback, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill still believes 100 percent that Tagovailoa is going to be just fine (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel).
ClutchPoints

‘He has to help us’: Mike Vrabel sounds off on how to cure Derrick Henry’s increasingly alarming struggles

The Tennessee Titans have found themselves stuck in the mud, with the team picking up two losses in a row now. Coinciding with that losing skid is the ongoing struggles of star running back Derrick Henry, who hasn’t played up to his lofty standards of late. After a five-game stretch in which he rushed for […] The post ‘He has to help us’: Mike Vrabel sounds off on how to cure Derrick Henry’s increasingly alarming struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash

Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield mania sweeps NFL Twitter after absurd 98-yard game-winning drive for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been able to muster a season worthy of a title defense. Entering their Thursday night game against the streaking Las Vegas Raiders, the Rams have only mustered a 3-9 record, one of the worst records in the entire league. To make matters worse, the Rams lost QB1 Matthew Stafford to […] The post Baker Mayfield mania sweeps NFL Twitter after absurd 98-yard game-winning drive for Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield leads insane 98-yard game-winning TD drive to stun Raiders

It took the Los Angeles Rams a gamble on Baker Mayfield to finally end their six-game losing skid. Mayfield had a dramatic debut for the Rams, ending Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an insane 98-yard touchdown drive to get the Rams the 17-16 victory. Baker Mayfield 🎯 Van Jefferson 🙌 RAMS TAKE […] The post Baker Mayfield leads insane 98-yard game-winning TD drive to stun Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno […] The post Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for likely the season with a neck injury. Now, one NFL is claiming there’s a chance Stafford doesn’t return for the Rams at any point in the 2023 season. Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive and current sports media figure, recently spoke about Stafford’s health on […] The post RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets update from Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys are seen as the frontrunner for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr, but there are reports that Jerry Jones and the front office are slightly worried after seeing OBJ’s physical, which revealed he’s not totally healed from the ACL tear. Nevertheless, it appears America’s Team is still very interested in signing the star WR based on Jones’ comments on Wednesday.
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after choke job vs. Baker Mayfield

Bake Mayfield could not have wished for a more glorious debut for the Los Angeles Rams. With the game on the line, the new Rams quarterback took over as he led his team to a highly improbable yet completely astounding 98-yard game-winning drive to upset the Las Vegas Raider on Thursday night. As much as […] The post Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after choke job vs. Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Chargers

In Week 14, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will be taking on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night football. In a game between two of the NFL’s most explosive teams, all eyes will be watching. Ahead of this Dolphins – Chargers game, we will be making our Week 14 Dolphins […] The post Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame’s all-time sack leader, makes NFL Draft decision

Star Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey has decided on whether or not he will enter the NFL draft. On Thursday, Isaiah Foskey, a former four-star recruit, sent out a tweet speaking about his time at Notre Dame. Foskey wrote, “I will always love and respect Notre Dame for helping me grow over the past […] The post Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame’s all-time sack leader, makes NFL Draft decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SOUTH BEND, IN
ClutchPoints

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Tom Brady makes more magic

We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Tom Brady makes more magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

