RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information
The Dallas Cowboys were considered frontrunners to sign Odell Beckham Jr. After the wide receiver’s recent visit–and the ensuing leak of medical information that some reports allege were related–it’s hard to imagine them still being the favorites or having much of a chance at all. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it’s “obvious” that […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones breaks silence on Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. meeting
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to pick a team by the middle of this week, but after meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones is not confident he will play again this season. Jones spoke about the meeting Tuesday, expressing his reservations that OBJ will be back...
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Dolphins news: Tyreek Hill gets real on Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles vs. 49ers
Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense of the Miami Dolphins were not exactly booming in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 road loss to San Francisco, Tagvailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was just 18 of 33 and was also got picked off twice. Even after such a performance from the quarterback, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill still believes 100 percent that Tagovailoa is going to be just fine (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel).
Ex-NFL QB Andrew Luck breaks his silence, finally reveals why he abruptly ended football career: report
Andrew Luck announced his retirement from football shortly after he lead the Colts to the playoffs. He is now opening up about his surprising decision to retire in his prime.
‘He has to help us’: Mike Vrabel sounds off on how to cure Derrick Henry’s increasingly alarming struggles
The Tennessee Titans have found themselves stuck in the mud, with the team picking up two losses in a row now. Coinciding with that losing skid is the ongoing struggles of star running back Derrick Henry, who hasn’t played up to his lofty standards of late. After a five-game stretch in which he rushed for […] The post ‘He has to help us’: Mike Vrabel sounds off on how to cure Derrick Henry’s increasingly alarming struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
D’Onta Foreman foot injury update will send fantasy owners flying to waivers
The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury. Since the...
Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash
Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield mania sweeps NFL Twitter after absurd 98-yard game-winning drive for Rams
The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been able to muster a season worthy of a title defense. Entering their Thursday night game against the streaking Las Vegas Raiders, the Rams have only mustered a 3-9 record, one of the worst records in the entire league. To make matters worse, the Rams lost QB1 Matthew Stafford to […] The post Baker Mayfield mania sweeps NFL Twitter after absurd 98-yard game-winning drive for Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield leads insane 98-yard game-winning TD drive to stun Raiders
It took the Los Angeles Rams a gamble on Baker Mayfield to finally end their six-game losing skid. Mayfield had a dramatic debut for the Rams, ending Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an insane 98-yard touchdown drive to get the Rams the 17-16 victory. Baker Mayfield 🎯 Van Jefferson 🙌 RAMS TAKE […] The post Baker Mayfield leads insane 98-yard game-winning TD drive to stun Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno […] The post Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for likely the season with a neck injury. Now, one NFL is claiming there’s a chance Stafford doesn’t return for the Rams at any point in the 2023 season. Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive and current sports media figure, recently spoke about Stafford’s health on […] The post RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Najee Harris’ injury update will leave Jaylen Warren fantasy owners fired up
Fantasy football managers had to stress all week last week regarding the status of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s RB1 suited up amid a week full of limited practices with an oblique injury. He logged 17 carries for 86 yards and caught his only target for six yards.
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets update from Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys are seen as the frontrunner for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr, but there are reports that Jerry Jones and the front office are slightly worried after seeing OBJ’s physical, which revealed he’s not totally healed from the ACL tear. Nevertheless, it appears America’s Team is still very interested in signing the star WR based on Jones’ comments on Wednesday.
Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after choke job vs. Baker Mayfield
Bake Mayfield could not have wished for a more glorious debut for the Los Angeles Rams. With the game on the line, the new Rams quarterback took over as he led his team to a highly improbable yet completely astounding 98-yard game-winning drive to upset the Las Vegas Raider on Thursday night. As much as […] The post Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after choke job vs. Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Chargers
In Week 14, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will be taking on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night football. In a game between two of the NFL’s most explosive teams, all eyes will be watching. Ahead of this Dolphins – Chargers game, we will be making our Week 14 Dolphins […] The post Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams Twitter’s most hilarious reactions to Baker Mayfield debut vs. Raiders
It was not that long ago when Baker Mayfield was still with the Carolina Panthers. But here he is now, in a new NFL uniform and playing for the Los Angeles Rams on a Thursday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Who would have predicted that before the season?
Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame’s all-time sack leader, makes NFL Draft decision
Star Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey has decided on whether or not he will enter the NFL draft. On Thursday, Isaiah Foskey, a former four-star recruit, sent out a tweet speaking about his time at Notre Dame. Foskey wrote, “I will always love and respect Notre Dame for helping me grow over the past […] The post Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame’s all-time sack leader, makes NFL Draft decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders hit absolute rock bottom with choke record never matched this century
Just when it looked like the Las Vegas Raiders were finally turning the corner with three wins in a row heading into Week 14’s date against the banged-up Los Angeles Rams, the football gods decided to stop them in their tracks with yet another painful loss. With the Rams...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Tom Brady makes more magic
We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Tom Brady makes more magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
