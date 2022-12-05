ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Close call for the Eagles

By Alex Brooks Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
East Bladen’s Jacob Nixon attacking the basket. Alex Brooks | Bladen Journal

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles hosted the Whiteville Wolfpack for a 58-54 victory. Whiteville opened the scoring with a 3-pointer from their junior guard Amari Best to set the tone of the game. The Eagles took a couple of minutes to get going on offense but senior Jacob Nixon started cooking with a nifty lay-in to get the crowd off its feet. The Wolfpack traded baskets with their opponents but momentum shifted into the Eagles’ favor after Nixon was fouled after draining a 3-pointer.

The Eagles ended the first quarter with a four-point lead and they began to work the inside more when play continued. Sophomore guard Will Fisher put up 8 points in the second quarter to keep things close for the Wolfpack going into halftime down by two, 30-28.

The third quarter was a slugfest between the two teams as they fought to get a competitive edge over one another. East Bladen made two straight baskets to give them a little breathing room but their opponents continued to knock down tough shots. Senior Zamar Lewis was active on the offensive boards and he got himself to the line to help preserve the host lead.

Whiteville capitalized after forcing turnovers in two straight defensive possessions to help them shrink the gap. Best knocked down a 3-pointer and went 1-for-2 at the line to tie the game at 41-41 going into the final quarter of the night.

The Wolfpack had a 5-point lead with five minutes remaining but momentum began to shift back into the host’s favor after senior forward Malaki Monroe converted a 3-pointer from the corner. Nixon got hot from behind the perimeter in the final minutes and the Wolfpack defense failed to adjust.

Whiteville took the lead back with a 2-point field goal from their senior forward Kyan Ganus but the Eagles kept their foot on the gas in the final two minutes. Senior guard Malcolm Bolden exploited holes in the Wolfpack’s zone defense to find Nixon in the corner to seal the game with one final 3-pointer with less than a minute left.

Nixon led the game in scoring with 22 points and he made five 3-pointers for an excellent scoring night. The Eagles’ next game will be against South Columbus at home on Tuesday.

