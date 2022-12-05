Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Despegar.com (DESP) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 18.4% in 4 Weeks
Despegar.com (DESP) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 18.4% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
msn.com
These small-cap stocks might make you the most money in 2023, based on two important data points
Small-cap stocks are trading near a two-decade low relative to large-cap stocks. When the stock market rebounds next year, as is expected by many investment-bank strategists, those smaller companies may outperform. Below is a screen of analysts’ favorite small-cap stocks for 2023, culled from the S&P Small Cap 600 Index...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Lamar Advertising (LAMR) is an Apt Portfolio Pick
Lamar Advertising LAMR is one of the largest owners and operators of outdoor advertising structures in the United States. It offers its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States, with more than 4,300 displays as of the September-quarter end. The company has an impressive footprint of...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Down 5.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Galapagos NV (GLPG) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
Galapagos NV (GLPG) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 5.9% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a Trending Stock
United Parcel Service (UPS) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this package delivery service have returned +6.5%,...
NASDAQ
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this provider of midstream energy services have...
NASDAQ
Waste Connections (WCN) Gains 12.7% in 6 Months: Here's How
Waste Connections, Inc. WCN shares have had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock rallied 12.7%compared with the 1.7% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 2.5% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Waste Connections, Inc. Price. Waste Connections, Inc. price | Waste Connections,...
NASDAQ
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Visa Inc. (V): Here is What You Need to Know
Visa (V) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this global payments processor have returned +7.2%, compared to...
NASDAQ
Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Up 16.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO). Shares have added about 16.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Halozyme Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
msn.com
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
With the holidays upon us, it will be the end of the year before we know it, and with less than four weeks left in the year, it seems safe to say that the growth-oriented Nasdaq, which is down nearly 28% year to date, will finish 2022 deep in the red.
Motley Fool
Tech Rebound: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell
The Nasdaq-100 technology index has bounced by more than 7% over the last month. Tenable is the cybersecurity industry leader in vulnerability management, and customers are flocking to its platform. Peloton could face a cash crunch soon if it struggles to get its net losses under control. You’re reading a...
