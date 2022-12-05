Read full article on original website
Related
How Small Businesses are Capturing the Spirit (and Sales) of the Season
Small Business Saturday might have wrapped just a few weekends ago but shop owners everywhere can parlay the benefits of that American Express-founded holiday into gains during the rest of the Christmas season. It just takes some work. Well, maybe a lot of work. “Basically, I’m just trying to do a lot of events and get people in the plaza,” says Blacktop Surf Shop’s Brooke O’Hair, owner of the Largo, FL-based store, in an interview with Lifestyle Monitor™. It offers clothing that has vintage, Western and surf vibes for men, women and children, as well as home goods. “I’m in a...
Is inflation affecting your holiday gift giving this year? WBBM asked Chicagoans.
Our survey found that residents on the North Side are more likely to buy as many gifts as past years, while using credit cards with perks for the purchases and to pay off the entire balance before the statement date.
Get an exclusive discount on gorgeous modern cat furniture right now
Cat lovers know that our feline companions deserve to be spoiled with everything nice. If you want to treat your pet to a new bed or cat tree that’s not an eyesore for your interiors, consider Tuft + Paw, a favorite among Underscored editors.
Comments / 0