Dumas, TX

KFDA

TxDOT crews working on traffic switch US 87 in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on a traffic switch starting today, Dec. 8, on US 87/US 287 in Moore County. The Phase 2 construction area begins at Walmart and runs north to 14th Street in Dumas. Crews will need to close the two front driveways to Walmart.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are investigating a deadly crash involving three teen sisters. According to officials, last night at around 7:20 p.m., officials were called to a single car rollover on RM 1319, two miles northwest of Borger. The report states that the driver, 18-year-old Madison Harris,...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Downed power line burns shed, causes multiple fires

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters put out a fire in a shed that spread to a nearby home on Thursday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to the shed fire near NW 6th and N. Harrison at 2:32 p.m. and found multiple spot fires in addition to the shed.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash in Hutchinson County, including one that was ejected. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the crash on Ranch to Market 1319, approximately two miles northwest of Borger.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Sewer line break forces partial closure of Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A sewer line break forced the city to temporarily close part of the Amarillo Civic Center. The northeast side of Cal Farley Coliseum will be shut down for several days to excavate, remove and replace the original cast iron sewer main. Areas affected by the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
AMARILLO, TX

