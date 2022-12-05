Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
TxDOT crews working on traffic switch US 87 in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on a traffic switch starting today, Dec. 8, on US 87/US 287 in Moore County. The Phase 2 construction area begins at Walmart and runs north to 14th Street in Dumas. Crews will need to close the two front driveways to Walmart.
San Angelo LIVE!
Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash
BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
KFDA
3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are investigating a deadly crash involving three teen sisters. According to officials, last night at around 7:20 p.m., officials were called to a single car rollover on RM 1319, two miles northwest of Borger. The report states that the driver, 18-year-old Madison Harris,...
1 arrested after car chase from Amarillo to Dumas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person was arrested after a Monday chase that extended from Amarillo into Moore County. DPS officials said that a trooper tried to stop a Cadillac CTS for a traffic violation on US 87 north of Amarillo on Monday. However, officials said that […]
abc7amarillo.com
Downed power line burns shed, causes multiple fires
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters put out a fire in a shed that spread to a nearby home on Thursday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to the shed fire near NW 6th and N. Harrison at 2:32 p.m. and found multiple spot fires in addition to the shed.
APD investigating possible incident in west Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating what it said was a possible child abduction in west Amarillo Saturday. According to police, officers were called to what they were told was a possible attempt at a child abduction in the 4100 block of Cimarron Ave. on Saturday. Police said they […]
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery and assault of a pregnant person
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated robbery and assault of a pregnant person. According to the release, 21-year-old Joseph Gibbs Jr. is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery, and Randall County Sherriff’s Office for assault of a pregnant person.
Amarillo FD responds to multiple ‘spot fires’ in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding multiple fires in a north Amarillo area on Thursday. According to an AFD report, crews were dispatched at around 2:32 p.m. Thursday where they found multiple spot fires in the area and a shed burning. AFD said they arrived at around 2:35 […]
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
APD on Lenwood explosion, bomb plot investigation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police said a would-be bomber had the ability to create the explosive needed to carry out his plan to bomb a local high school last summer. With help from the FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security, Amarillo Police and Amarillo Fire crews successfully thwarted that plan. On July 26, 2021, Amarillo […]
abc7amarillo.com
3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash in Hutchinson County, including one that was ejected. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the crash on Ranch to Market 1319, approximately two miles northwest of Borger.
Amarillo Police Need Your Help Identifying Suspect in Kidnapping
Will it get better? That seems to be a question everyone is asking about the crime in Amarillo. It seems as the year moves to a close more crime is happening in our beautiful city. The holidays are supposed to bring peace and joy but it seems that's not the case this year.
Amarillo Man Had Plans To Blow Up Tascosa High School
I'm just going to cut right to the chase here. Bombs going off in people's backyards will always be a cause for concern. I know I hear things pop off randomly when I'm just sitting at home, and I immediately pop up, go outside, and take a look at where the sound came from.
abc7amarillo.com
Sewer line break forces partial closure of Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A sewer line break forced the city to temporarily close part of the Amarillo Civic Center. The northeast side of Cal Farley Coliseum will be shut down for several days to excavate, remove and replace the original cast iron sewer main. Areas affected by the...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo teenager accused of shooting victim during attempted robbery held on $100K bond
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo teenager accused of shooting a victim during an attempted robbery is being held on a $100,000 bond. Chase Hunt, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, Hunt shot another 17-year-old male Thursday at an apartment complex in the...
A Growing Problem In Amarillo? Solicitation Of A Minor Rising.
There is admittedly a lot of crime that happens in Amarillo. We're approaching 30 murders on the year, people are still stealing catalytic converters, and it seems that a lot of warrants are being served for traffic violations, and it feels like drug busts are at an all-time high. However,...
KFDA
Amarillo Police: 3 facing charges for solicitation of a minor after reverse online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested three men and are facing charges for solicitation of a minor after a reverse online sting operation. According to officials, on Friday, December 2, SVU detectives and the Proactive Criminal Enforcement unit investigated a Reverse Online Sting Operation. The operation targeted online...
Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
Attempted Kidnapping In Amarillo. Is It Safe To Let Kids Outside?
When I was a kid growing up, we'd get home from school, run in and have a quick snack, then we'd immediately head outside to play in the neighborhood with our friends. We didn't have all the devices kids have now, so our entertainment was either watching something on TV or going out to play.
Head-on collision near Springlake leaves 2 dead, including Hereford resident
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that two people, including a Hereford resident, died after a head-on collision eight miles outside of Springlake late last month. DPS detailed that at around 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 24, 55-year-old Ma De La Luz Villarreal from Hereford was driving a GMC Acadia […]
Comments / 0