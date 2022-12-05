Read full article on original website
Related
theelectricgf.com
First legal marijuana dispensary planned for west side of Great Falls
The city planning office is currently reviewing an application for the first marijuana dispensary in the city limits. Top Shelf Botanicals, which operates dispensaries throughout the state, submitted an application for a minor renovation to a space in The Wheat Building at 750 6th St. S.W. opposite Howard’s Pizza.
Fairfield Sun Times
Grandparents fill local schools with love
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Grandparents always have the best stories, interesting facts, and delicious treats and now these role models can be found in the schools. Foster Grandparents are currently in 10 of the 15 GFPS elementary schools and three private elementary schools. The Foster Grandparents program is a federal...
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Great Falls
Great Falls Fire Rescue is at the scene of a "working structure fire" at 426 9th Avenue SW, as of 8:20 a.m. on Thursday
Comments / 0