Read full article on original website
Related
Now Open! Newest Tractor Supply Is Open At This Midland Location!
This is West Texas and the MORE Tractor Supply Stores, the better! And. NORTH Midland just got its first Tractor Supply! 2 weeks in, and the latest Permian Basin Tractor Supply is in full motion to serve us here in West Texas. • TRACTOR SUPPLY AT 6403 N Hwy 349...
Toy And Coat Drive To Benefit Midland And Odessa Families Currently Accepting Donations
'Tis the season to give presents, fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la! Do you like my singing? For real though, it is absolutely the time of year that we start seeing lots of giving trees, Salvation Army red kettles, Angel trees, and toy drives. Hopefully, many of us give to at least one and if by chance you haven't yet, allow me to suggest one.
Rockhounds Under New Ownership, Does This Mean a Move From Midland?
The Midland Rockhounds announced this week that the franchise has gone into an agreement with new ownership, but does this mean a move away from Midland?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, The Rockhounds went into an agreement with Diamond Baseball Holdings, a company that owns select minor league organizations that are affiliated with Major League Baseball.
Ask Midland Odessa – My Wife Wants To Sell Our Furniture But My Sister Wants It!
Buzz Question- We're getting NEW FURNITURE and my wife wants to SELL our old stuff. She told me she already has someone interested in buying it... BUT, I told her NOPE, hang on we are giving it to my SISTER... she wants it and needs it.. Well needless to say me and my wife are going around on this. I mean, c'mon I'm in the right....right?
Looking For Christmas Gift Ideas? How About a Midland/Odessa Monopoly Game?
If you are stumped on what to get your favorite Midlander or Odessan? Well, there actually is a Monopoly game out there that features properties you can find in Midland/Odessa. This Monopoly-style game was created sometime in the past 10 years because it features the Wagner Noel PAC as one...
Top 10 Things That Prove You Are From Midland/Odessa
If you have ever wondered what the ten signs are that prove you are from Midland/Odessa, well here they are. 1. You have your last name on the back of your vehicle (usually a pickup) Your last name was passed down to you so you show it off proudly to...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0