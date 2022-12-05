You might take being at work or school for granted, but for one New Jersey teen, there's no place she'd rather be right now. At 13, Lucy Morgan has been through a lot. She was diagnosed with bone cancer last year and wasn't able to be in school with her friends for most of seventh grade. She had surgeries and treatments throughout the year, and finally in October, Lucy had her last cancer treatment.

