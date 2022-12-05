Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain and Rain
NonStop Local Weather Alert... Areas of patchy dense freezing fog early this morning with icy roads. Then an increasing chance wintry mix of light snow, sleet, pockets of freezing rain and cold rain developing later this morning and continuing through this evening/tonight. Expect slick roads this afternoon/evening and allow extra travel time. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
nbcrightnow.com
Wintery Mix and Slick Roads Tonight...More Snow This Weekend
A wintery mix continues tonight with rain and freezing rain transitioning back to snow as the snow levels drop after midnight. Wet slick roads for the evening commute! Drive safe. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Winter Storm #1 - Timing... Today - Tonight. Cascades and East Slopes: Now...
nbcrightnow.com
NSL Weather Alert Day (Thursday-Wintry Mix)
Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds with fog and freezing fog a chance of snow showers late night or early morning in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys, and a wintery mix of snow, mix and freezing rain or sleet in the Columbia Basin. Low temperatures in the low to mid-20s. Storm timing after midnight in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and moving into the Columbia Basin around 5 to 6 AM... Potential impacts for drivers on the morning commute.
nbcrightnow.com
Wintry Mix Thursday
Cold and gray with patchy morning freezing fog and some late morning/afternoon clearing. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s. Weak ridging will keep us cold and dry with low clouds through Wednesday. Patchy freezing fog will be around as well,...
nbcrightnow.com
Calm Chilly Night, Fog and Freezing Fog in The Yakima/Kittitas Valleys
Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with fog and patchy freezing fog in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Most of the main roads are clear of snow however the side roads will more than likely ice up so drive safe. Wednesday look for patchy early morning...
nbcrightnow.com
Winter weather continues to snarl traffic
YAKIMA, Wash.- At the height of the recent snow and ice storm Yakima Fire responded to a rollover accident in the area of I-182 and 40th. Four people were in the Dodge truck that rolled. According to Yakima Fire one person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Local...
nbcrightnow.com
City, business and organization closures and delays for winter weather December 8
Charter College: Pasco campus will close at 5 p.m. No evening classes. City of Pasco: City offices close at 3:30 p.m. City of Richland: Community Center and Public Library will close at 6 p.m. Parks and Recreation Commission meeting has been cancelled. City of West Richland: City offices close at...
nbcrightnow.com
Snow routes, delays and cancellations for regional schools on December 9
Bethlehem Lutheran: Closed. Christ the King School: Two-hour delay. Preschool through grad 8 starts at 10:25 a.m. Columbia Basin College: Delayed opening 9 a.m. Columbia School District: Two-hour delay. East Valley School District: buses on snow routes. Finley School District: Two-hour delay. North Franklin School District: Closed. Kahlotus School District:...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crash closes road in Prosser
PROSSER, Wash.- A semi-truck crash has closed Travis Road in Prosser. According to Benton County, the road will remain closed until further notice. The county intends to post a notice when the road is reopen for traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story, which...
nbcrightnow.com
Luminaria lights up Yakima Arboretum
YAKIMA, Wash. - The annual Luminaria event will return to the Yakima Area Arboretum this weekend. A mile long trail, lined with holiday lights and luminaria candles await those who attend. For 30 years, the event has stood the test of time allowing generations to celebrate the beauty. Executive Director...
nbcrightnow.com
Desert Plateau Luminaria will light path through hundreds of Pasco homes
PASCO, Wash. — The Desert Plateau Neighborhood is hosting its annual Luminaria on December 17, offering miles of decorated homes and light displays for the Tri-Cities to come observe. The tradition has been ongoing since 1985, according to the press release. The luminaria goes from Burden Boulevard and Argent...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-90 reopened after 38-car pileup near Kittitas
KITTITAS, Wash. - UPDATE: 3:50 p.m. WSP has reported 38 vehicles in total were involved, 20 cars and 18 trucks. Three people were injured in the mass collision that WSP says was caused by a speed too fast for the poor conditions, according to a press release. At around 5:15...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima County 911 experiencing outages
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- According to a Facebook post by the Sunnyside Police Department, the 911 phone line in Yakima County is currently experiencing outages. Anyone experiencing an emergency in the Yakima County who calls 911 and does not receive an answer should call SunComm's emergency number at 509-453-9000. This...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: House fire in Walla Walla caused by overloaded extension cord
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE. 2:15 p.m. According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, the house fire that caused an estimated $97,500 worth of damage on the morning of December 8, was caused by an overloaded extension cord. 10:32 a.m. Around 6:07 a.m. on December 8, Walla Walla Fire Stations 1...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Boathouse fire on Clover Island closes boat launch
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12-8-22 According to a Kennewick Fire Department press release, two boathouses were destroyed in the fire and two others were damaged. An estimated 50-150 gallons of fuel were spilled into the river during the fire and the Department of Ecology is investigating the spill and coordinating the cleanup.
nbcrightnow.com
Person ejected from car in rollover in Umatilla
UMATILLA, Ore.- Shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a vehicle rollover on South 395 near Denny's. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. According to the UCFD the passenger was transported to Good Shephard Medical Center for their injuries.
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: 14-year-old in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 14-year-old Casmira Hernandez, who goes by Cazz. KPD believes they are at an increased safety risk. The 14-year-old is around 100 pounds and 4’8” tall. They're described as having short black hair and a...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla County seeing steep spike in respiratory illnesses
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The dreaded "triple-threat" of influenza, RSV, and COVID is increasing hospitalizations and ICU admissions across Washington and Walla Walla County is experiencing a sharp spike. FLU:. The wave of influenza cases is earlier than normal and there has been more rapid spread than usual. So far in...
nbcrightnow.com
Two in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Around 11:40 p.m. on December 7, Pasco Police Officers responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at the Lakeview Trailer Park at 1505 S. Road 40. When they arrived on scene PPD Officers could hear a disturbance inside a trailer. After making verbal contact Officers opened the...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman killed while crossing the street in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 32-year-old woman was killed while crossing Olympia Street around 2:45 p.m. on December 6, according to Sergeant Matthew Newton with the Kennewick Police Department. While legally crossing the street, 32-year-old Bobbilee Martin was hit by a Dodge 3500 that was making a left turn from...
Comments / 0