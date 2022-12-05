ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Police Department facing new lawsuit in death of Ki'azia Miller

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is facing a new multi-million dollar lawsuit in the death of Ki'azia Miller. Miller was a mother shot and killed by officers when family members called for help during a mental health crisis last month. High-profile attorney Geoffrey Fieger held a press conference...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan's Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge in plea deal

Michigan senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge Thursday after entering a plea deal. Smith, 21, was initially charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Smith was offered a plea deal to a lesser charge: attempted possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a motor vehicle, which is a misdemeanor count punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and one year in jail.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man who escaped Wayne County Jail taken back into custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police say a man who escaped from the Wayne County Jail Wednesday evening is back in custody. Police identified the man as 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says they found Wisdom at his mother's house. Police believe he may have taken a bus there, but they are still trying to confirm how he got to that location.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police warn of romance scam that cost man $80,000

(WXYZ) — If you're looking for love online, make sure you're dealing with a real person who is who they say they are. That's the warning from Berkley police after they've seen a rise in romance scams this year. In one case, a 75-year-old Berkley man lost nearly $80,000...
BERKLEY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spike in illness shuts down Van Dyke school for Friday

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students who attend Van Dyke Public Schools won't be in class tomorrow. The district notified parents of the cancellation today, stating too many illnesses were going around and they couldn't safely operate school buildings. This is coming as the state of Michigan continues to see...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Eastpointe City Council deadlocks on ordinance to charge for excessive 911 calls

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was decided Tuesday night that Eastpointe residents will not be penalized for excessive 911 calls to the same location. An ordinance was proposed to recover resource costs for certain incidents like setting a false alarm, bomb threats and reckless driving. The council vote was split down the middle and didn't garner the support to pass.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mayor Duggan authorizes emergency contracts to continue 1,000 daily rides for the disabled community

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Duggan authorized emergency contracts in order to continue 1,000 daily rides for the disabled community. Duggan approved four emergency six-month transportation contracts. Four paratransit providers will provide transportation for disabled riders daily starting January 1. The action was taken...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation. One of the places it’s illustrated clearly is Ann Arbor; we spent just minutes in a grocery store parking lot and met several people willing to voice their frustrations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan exercises emergency powers to fund paratransit services

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is putting out an emergency contract tonight that will continue paratransit services in the City of Detroit for the next 6 months. Paratransit services offer transportation for those with disabilities and there's been a lot of fear in Detroit this last month as access to the services was in question due to a decision by Detroit City Council.
DETROIT, MI

