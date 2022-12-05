DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police say a man who escaped from the Wayne County Jail Wednesday evening is back in custody. Police identified the man as 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says they found Wisdom at his mother's house. Police believe he may have taken a bus there, but they are still trying to confirm how he got to that location.

