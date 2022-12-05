Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Department facing new lawsuit in death of Ki'azia Miller
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is facing a new multi-million dollar lawsuit in the death of Ki'azia Miller. Miller was a mother shot and killed by officers when family members called for help during a mental health crisis last month. High-profile attorney Geoffrey Fieger held a press conference...
Suspect in antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Hills moons Detroit judge in separate case
(WXYZ) — A Dearborn man who is charged with ethnic intimidation for an alleged antisemitic assault at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills shocked the court during a Zoom hearing in another case this week. Hassan Chokr, 35, was charged in Oakland County on Monday with two counts of...
Suspect in custody after teen injured in Westland hit-and-run on way to school
(WXYZ) — Westland police say a suspect is now in custody after a 15-year-old John Glenn High School student was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning. Police say the teen was struck while walking to school around 6:46 a.m. near Newburgh and Marquette. Officials say the vehicle was a...
Melvindale man detained in Saudi Arabian prison for 1 month arrives home Thursday morning
(WXYZ) — A Melvindale man is finally on his way home after spending a month in a Saudi Arabian prison. 63-year-old Mohamad Salem was arrested last month at a Saudi Arabian airport. Salem and his sons were in Saudi Arabia on a religious pilgrimage. Now, he's making his way...
Michigan's Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge in plea deal
Michigan senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge Thursday after entering a plea deal. Smith, 21, was initially charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Smith was offered a plea deal to a lesser charge: attempted possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a motor vehicle, which is a misdemeanor count punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and one year in jail.
Unsolved murder cases reportedly ticking up as families brace for holidays
(WXYZ) — For many families in metro Detroit, the holidays approaching mark a painful time with loved ones lost to violent crime and justice still delayed. One Detroit family opened up as U.S. Marshals search for a killer they say murdered their sister out of jealousy. "We still celebrate...
Suspect in custody in deadly Greektown shooting after alleged elevator confrontation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department says the suspect in a deadly shooting in Greektown after an alleged elevator confrontation has been taken into custody. The shooting happened on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street near Brush Street in Greektown. Police say the victim was shot after a confrontation...
Father demands answers in death of 1-year-old daughter as warrant request is reviewed
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The tragic death of a 1-year-old Detroit girl has her father demanding answers. Detroit Police say Justice Starks was in the care of her mother's friend when she fell down some steps and later died. The Detroit Police Department is investigating and says they have some...
Man who escaped Wayne County Jail taken back into custody
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police say a man who escaped from the Wayne County Jail Wednesday evening is back in custody. Police identified the man as 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says they found Wisdom at his mother's house. Police believe he may have taken a bus there, but they are still trying to confirm how he got to that location.
Police investigating string of car thefts taking place inside of DTW parking garages
(WXYZ) — Police at the Detroit Metro Airport are investigating a string of car thefts from the airport's parking garages. One metro Detroit man arrived back from vacation and found his brand new Jeep Grand Wagoneer sitting on blocks!. Another man's Jeep SRT was stolen within 12 hours of...
Police warn of romance scam that cost man $80,000
(WXYZ) — If you're looking for love online, make sure you're dealing with a real person who is who they say they are. That's the warning from Berkley police after they've seen a rise in romance scams this year. In one case, a 75-year-old Berkley man lost nearly $80,000...
Spike in illness shuts down Van Dyke school for Friday
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students who attend Van Dyke Public Schools won't be in class tomorrow. The district notified parents of the cancellation today, stating too many illnesses were going around and they couldn't safely operate school buildings. This is coming as the state of Michigan continues to see...
Uber driver recounts horrific moment of being carjacked on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Carjacking continues to be a major concern for folks in metro Detroit, especially for ride-share drivers targeted under the pretense of hailing a ride. 7 Action News spoke with an Uber driver who says after becoming a victim, his life will never be the same. "I...
Eastpointe City Council deadlocks on ordinance to charge for excessive 911 calls
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was decided Tuesday night that Eastpointe residents will not be penalized for excessive 911 calls to the same location. An ordinance was proposed to recover resource costs for certain incidents like setting a false alarm, bomb threats and reckless driving. The council vote was split down the middle and didn't garner the support to pass.
Fined for calling 911? Drama brews in Eastpointe over proposed ordinance
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — How many calls for emergency services are too much? The Eastpointe City Council is looking into an ordinance that aims to set a limit. Call too much and you might just get a bill for police services, if it is passed. It is controversial, dividing...
Police: U-M's Mazi Smith was speeding with Glock 19, multiple rounds of ammo
ANN ARBOR, Mich. W(XYZ) — Michigan football co-captain Mazi Smith was carrying a Glock 19 firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition when he was pulled over by Ann Arbor police on October 7, according to court records. He was estimated to be driving more than twice the speed limit.
Mayor Duggan authorizes emergency contracts to continue 1,000 daily rides for the disabled community
DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Duggan authorized emergency contracts in order to continue 1,000 daily rides for the disabled community. Duggan approved four emergency six-month transportation contracts. Four paratransit providers will provide transportation for disabled riders daily starting January 1. The action was taken...
'He was a wonderful doctor.' Well-known metro Detroit veterinarian dies after crash
A well-known veterinarian in metro Detroit died unexpectedly in a car crash over the weekend. Dr. John Hermann of the Mobile Vet Clinic died Sunday, the clinic announced on Facebook. "PLEASE give us time to figure everything out. Keep an eye on our website and Facebook for more information. We...
Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation. One of the places it’s illustrated clearly is Ann Arbor; we spent just minutes in a grocery store parking lot and met several people willing to voice their frustrations.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan exercises emergency powers to fund paratransit services
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is putting out an emergency contract tonight that will continue paratransit services in the City of Detroit for the next 6 months. Paratransit services offer transportation for those with disabilities and there's been a lot of fear in Detroit this last month as access to the services was in question due to a decision by Detroit City Council.
