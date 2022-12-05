Read full article on original website
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
MedicalXpress
Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
Medical News Today
How to treat insomnia
Several treatment options may help insomnia, from natural remedies and lifestyle strategies to prescription and over-the-counter medications. Insomnia is a common sleep disorder. It affects a person’s ability to fall asleep, stay asleep, or get good quality sleep. It may be acute, only occurring a few nights, or chronic, occurring.
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
Medical News Today
What to know about mixing Wellbutrin and alcohol
It is not safe to mix Wellbutrin and alcohol. notes that alcohol, on its own, acts as a depressant. It interferes with the brain’s communication pathways, increasing a person’s risk of injuries and other adverse outcomes. A person should avoid drinking any amount of alcohol if they take...
psychologytoday.com
Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought
Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
Tips For Falling Asleep When You Have Anxiety
If you deal with anxiety, you know that trouble falling or staying asleep can be a side effect. When you don't get enough sleep, it can impact your health.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Adrenal Burnout?
Adrenal glands are two small glands located on top of your kidneys, which produce various hormones, including cortisol. Their function is to produce hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline, which help the body prepare for fight or flight. Under stress, you produce and release short bursts of cortisol into your bloodstream.
ajmc.com
Dr Kalin Clifford Outlines Research Into Alternative/Complementary Therapies for Dementia
There is new data coming out on complementary and alternative therapies for dementia, including supplements, mindfulness techniques, exercise, music therapy, and more, said Kalin Clifford, PharmD, BCGP, BCPS, FASCP, associate professor, Geriatrics Division, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy. There is new data coming...
Medical News Today
What is the difference between acute and chronic pain?
Chronic and acute pain are two types of pain, each with different causes. Acute pain is sudden and intense, while chronic pain is persistent. Acute pain is short-term and typically occurs in a specific area of the body. It is usually the body’s response to a physical injury to make a person aware of it.
Indiana Daily Student
Experts predict increases in depression in winter months due to seasonal affective disorder
As temperatures and daylight hours drop into the winter months, many experts are predicting a rise in depression rates correlated to seasonal affective disorder. Spencer Dawson, associate director of clinical training with the IU Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, said seasonal affective disorder, commonly called SAD, is classified as a type of depressive disorder. In order to classify it as a depressive disorder, Dawson said a person must experience feelings of sadness for most of the day every day for two or more weeks.
Healthline
What Are the Symptoms Of Cocaine Withdrawal?
Cocaine withdrawal can cause intense physical and mental symptoms — some of which can be life threatening. However, there are support and resources to help get you through this time. (CDC) reports that more than 5 million Americans use cocaine. Cocaine overdose deaths have been increasing since 2012, and...
psychologytoday.com
The Highs and Lows of Psychedelics
High quality research studies are necessary to define potential therapeutic uses of psychedelics. Unrealistic expectations of psychedelic therapy may lead to an excessively negative overreaction when these expectations are not met. Wellness spas may start offering psychedelic therapies for off-label treatment of various disorders. This practice may have harmful consequences.
wdfxfox34.com
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy For Addiction Recovery
Originally Posted On: https://lilacrecoverycenter.com/blog/cbt-addiction-recovery/. Many rely on CBT or Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for addiction recovery and treatment. When you’re dealing with a substance use disorder, there are almost always complex and interacting issues. In fact, one problem is rarely to blame for the onset of SUD. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to identify and address every cause, whether your substance use has been impacted by genetics, life difficulties, unsafe or unsteady environments, brain chemistry, or something else.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of an Overactive Nervous System?
Symptoms of an overactive nervous system include a wide range of physical, behavioral, cognitive, and emotional problems. Symptoms will vary from person to person depending on your stress threshold. Talk to your doctor if your symptoms are persistent. How do you know if something is wrong with your nervous system?
scitechdaily.com
New Study Finds That Deep Brain Stimulation Is Highly Effective in Treating Severe OCD
Two-thirds of individuals treated have shown significant improvement, with a nearly 50% reduction in symptoms. The symptoms of severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD as it is more popularly known, may be reduced by half with deep brain stimulation, according to a pooled data analysis of the available data, which was recently published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, & Psychiatry.
