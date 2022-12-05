Connecticut sophomore guard Azzi Fudd is expected to miss three to six weeks with a knee injury, the school announced on Tuesday. During the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to Notre Dame, a teammate fell on Fudd’s right knee. Fudd exited the game to the locker room after the collision, appearing to hyperextend her knee. She returned for a few minutes in the second quarter, but was not moving well; she did not return to play in the second half.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO