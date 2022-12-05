Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Ludlow boys’ soccer team supporting coach after he suffers major heart attack
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After enduring a medical emergency last week, a Ludlow soccer coaching legend is leaning on the support of the entire community. “There’s no Ludlow soccer without Greg Kolodziey, so I’m sure he’s going to be back and winning the state championship next year,” said senior forward Sam Cocchi.
thenexthoops.com
No easy way forward for Connecticut without Azzi Fudd
Connecticut sophomore guard Azzi Fudd is expected to miss three to six weeks with a knee injury, the school announced on Tuesday. During the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to Notre Dame, a teammate fell on Fudd’s right knee. Fudd exited the game to the locker room after the collision, appearing to hyperextend her knee. She returned for a few minutes in the second quarter, but was not moving well; she did not return to play in the second half.
Jaden Wiggins, son of former Patriot Jermaine Wiggins, commits to UMass football
Jaden Wiggins, son of former New England Patriot Jermaine Wiggins, announced his verbal commitment to UMass via Twitter on Monday. “After a great conversation with (UMass coach Don Brown) I am truly blessed for the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic journey(with UMass football),” Wiggins said in his announcement. “I want to thank everyone that believed in me & helped me accomplish my goal of playing D1. The journey is just beginning.”
UMass Men’s basketball win streak continues
The UMass men's basketball team has won six straight games.
New Haven Independent
Student Cut From Ansonia Basketball Team For Attending Magnet School
ANSONIA — Roman Moore was picked for the team after surviving the tryouts, and was even considered one of the best players on the court for his age. But 11-year-old Roman won’t be playing for the Ansonia Middle School basketball team this year because the school’s principal cut him from the team.
Newington Town Crier
Jersey Mike's Subs comes to Newington
NEWINGTON – The town just found a new friend and place to feed in Jersey Mike’s Subs, which opened its newest location at 12B Fenn Road at the end of November. Located in the same building as the Tropical Smoothie Cafe and next to Starbucks off of Myra Cohen Way, the sub shop and its corporate team are now getting to know the local community.
WWLP 22News
Keeping the history of Dana, Enfield, Greenwich, and Prescott Massachusetts alive
(Mass Appeal) – Most of us today don’t put two seconds of thought into the Quabbin Reservoir but in the 1920’s an engineering feat was deployed and the four communities previously located in the 56,000 acres of land now known as Quabbin Reservoir, were wiped from the map. J.R. Greene, chairman of the board of directors of the Friends of Quabbin, keeps the history alive and he is with me now.
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
NECN
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
milfordmirror.com
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
NECN
Bear Takes Up Shelter In Hole in Tree in Conn. Neighborhood
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave. Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks. “Every once...
Eyewitness News
New York man arrested for home burglaries in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford police extradited a man from New York in connection with residential burglaries that happened in town. Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as 52-year-old Mario Roberto Munoz-Acevedo of Flushing, NY. Munoz-Acevedo was already in police custody in Nassau County, NY for other charges.
westernmassnews.com
Diocese of Springfield announces new Catholic schools superintendent
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new leader has been named for the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Springfield. On Wednesday, the diocese announced that Maria Wagner will begin the role of superintendent no later than mid-April. She most recently was principal of St. Bernadette Catholic School in Hollywood, FL....
Yale Daily News
Understanding Yale’s construction hiring goals for New Haven residents
The University aims for at least 20 percent of workers on its construction projects to be New Haven residents — but how does it ensure this goal is met?. In 2019, Yale and its two recognized unions of campus workers, Local 35 and Local 34, signed an agreement stating that the University would ensure that general contractors on its construction projects hire the set proportion of residents.
New England brewing company wins award for being best craft brewery in America
SHELBURNE, Vt. -- A New England brewing company is getting national attention after it was recently named the best craft brewery in America. Fiddlehead Brewing Company of Shelburne, Vermont, was nationally recognized as craft brewery of the year at the 2022 Brewbound Awards last week. Fiddlehead has experienced double-digit growth...
The Jewish Press
Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays
The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
Man faces 8 years for crimes including assault at East Hartford club
A former East Hartford man is likely to get eight years in prison for assaulting a former girlfriend when he saw her with another man at a Burnside Avenue nightclub last year, violating probation conditions in a serious 2014 assault in East Hartford, and illegally possessing a gun in Hartford.
milfordmirror.com
Bertucci's files for bankruptcy and closes more CT restaurants
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bertucci's, an Italian restaurant chain based in Northborough, Mass., has closed more Connecticut locations, with just one remaining in the state. Restaurants in Avon, at 380 West Main St., and Newington, at 2929 Berlin Turnpike, are now closed. Calls...
