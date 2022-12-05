ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

westernmassnews.com

Ludlow boys’ soccer team supporting coach after he suffers major heart attack

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After enduring a medical emergency last week, a Ludlow soccer coaching legend is leaning on the support of the entire community. “There’s no Ludlow soccer without Greg Kolodziey, so I’m sure he’s going to be back and winning the state championship next year,” said senior forward Sam Cocchi.
LUDLOW, MA
thenexthoops.com

No easy way forward for Connecticut without Azzi Fudd

Connecticut sophomore guard Azzi Fudd is expected to miss three to six weeks with a knee injury, the school announced on Tuesday. During the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to Notre Dame, a teammate fell on Fudd’s right knee. Fudd exited the game to the locker room after the collision, appearing to hyperextend her knee. She returned for a few minutes in the second quarter, but was not moving well; she did not return to play in the second half.
NEW LONDON, CT
MassLive.com

Jaden Wiggins, son of former Patriot Jermaine Wiggins, commits to UMass football

Jaden Wiggins, son of former New England Patriot Jermaine Wiggins, announced his verbal commitment to UMass via Twitter on Monday. “After a great conversation with (UMass coach Don Brown) I am truly blessed for the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic journey(with UMass football),” Wiggins said in his announcement. “I want to thank everyone that believed in me & helped me accomplish my goal of playing D1. The journey is just beginning.”
AMHERST, MA
New Haven Independent

Student Cut From Ansonia Basketball Team For Attending Magnet School

ANSONIA — Roman Moore was picked for the team after surviving the tryouts, and was even considered one of the best players on the court for his age. But 11-year-old Roman won’t be playing for the Ansonia Middle School basketball team this year because the school’s principal cut him from the team.
ANSONIA, CT
Newington Town Crier

Jersey Mike's Subs comes to Newington

NEWINGTON – The town just found a new friend and place to feed in Jersey Mike’s Subs, which opened its newest location at 12B Fenn Road at the end of November. Located in the same building as the Tropical Smoothie Cafe and next to Starbucks off of Myra Cohen Way, the sub shop and its corporate team are now getting to know the local community.
NEWINGTON, CT
WWLP 22News

Keeping the history of Dana, Enfield, Greenwich, and Prescott Massachusetts alive

(Mass Appeal) – Most of us today don’t put two seconds of thought into the Quabbin Reservoir but in the 1920’s an engineering feat was deployed and the four communities previously located in the 56,000 acres of land now known as Quabbin Reservoir, were wiped from the map. J.R. Greene, chairman of the board of directors of the Friends of Quabbin, keeps the history alive and he is with me now.
ENFIELD, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
NECN

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

New York man arrested for home burglaries in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford police extradited a man from New York in connection with residential burglaries that happened in town. Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as 52-year-old Mario Roberto Munoz-Acevedo of Flushing, NY. Munoz-Acevedo was already in police custody in Nassau County, NY for other charges.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Diocese of Springfield announces new Catholic schools superintendent

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new leader has been named for the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Springfield. On Wednesday, the diocese announced that Maria Wagner will begin the role of superintendent no later than mid-April. She most recently was principal of St. Bernadette Catholic School in Hollywood, FL....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Yale Daily News

Understanding Yale’s construction hiring goals for New Haven residents

The University aims for at least 20 percent of workers on its construction projects to be New Haven residents — but how does it ensure this goal is met?. In 2019, Yale and its two recognized unions of campus workers, Local 35 and Local 34, signed an agreement stating that the University would ensure that general contractors on its construction projects hire the set proportion of residents.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Jewish Press

Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays

The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
FARMINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bertucci's files for bankruptcy and closes more CT restaurants

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bertucci's, an Italian restaurant chain based in Northborough, Mass., has closed more Connecticut locations, with just one remaining in the state. Restaurants in Avon, at 380 West Main St., and Newington, at 2929 Berlin Turnpike, are now closed. Calls...
CONNECTICUT STATE

