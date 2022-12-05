Ian Riccaboni says ROH HonorClub 'might be relaunching soon'

Ian Riccaboni took part in a virtual signing recently.

Honor Club could be returning soon.

ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni took part in a virtual signing on Facebook with K&S Wrestlefest recently and spoke about the promotion's streaming service.

"A lot of folks ask me about Honor Club. You used to be able to watch pay-per-views on there, that might be relaunching soon. There might be some news coming your way about that," Riccaboni said during the signing. "But to get Final Battle this year you got to order on pay-per-view."

Riccaboni was also asked if he feels ROH will land a TV deal in 2023.

"I don't have any inside information but I'm very hopeful because if you look at the folks that are coming in, we have, it's very public, we have Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, Maria, they are all signed. You have Brian Cage earmarked with Ring of Honor. Samoa Joe's got the TV belt, Chris Jericho's got the world belt. FTR with the tag titles, Mercedes Martinez who has been a fixture in wrestling for a long time, she's got the women's title. If you look at where the chips are being positioned..."

"There's all these folks who were in the last, kind of, era of Ring of Honor that are suddenly in the AEW umbrella in the fold."

"I don't think there's any reason why there wouldn't be an appetite for a Ring of Honor broadcast especially as you see the army that's being built right now that has the Ring of Honor ties."

Honor Club has not been accepting new subscriptions since July. Those interested can sign up for updates on the service here .

"Ring of Honor is currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022," reads ROHWrestling.com.