"Hell no, that's a lie, that's cap” - Devean George clears the air on sh*tty hazing story involving Shaquille O’Neal

Tyronn Lue once shared a hazing story involving Shaquille O'Neal's excrement and Devean George's shoe. But George called cap on the rumor

Shaquille O'Neal's hazing stories are quite a thrill to read, but for some victims (for lack of a better term), their experiences are probably something they would rather not look back on. And if you've had your shoes taken a dump in by someone as massive as Shaq, then you would likely be throwing a fit. That's what supposedly happened to Devean George. However, the former Los Angeles Lakers forward refuted the story.

" Hell no, that's a lie, that's cap," George responded to TMZ Sports question about the hazing story. "And I know T-Lue started that... It never happened. I think he did that to somebody in Orlando ."

George vs. Lue

As George said, Tyronn Lue told of the anecdote earlier this year when he appeared on the "Knuckleheads" podcast.

The former Lakers point guard and current Los Angeles Clippers head coach recounted that George, a rookie during the 1999-00 season, forgot to bring donuts, which was apparently part of his initiation rites. As payback, O'Neal decided to sh*t in his shoes that very same day.

However, George stated that the story was a mere fabrication. As disappointing as it may sound to some readers that no defecation tale occurred, the Augsburg University product did mention that O'Neal performed the act on an Orlando Magic player.

George vs. Shaq

If you're curious about what George would have done if the tale were true, he said that he would've tried to square up with the 7-foot-1 big man - even if that was a losing proposition.

"We had to fight," the 6-foot-8 forward said. "I had to get beat up."

Fortunately, George didn't have to receive a beating from Shaq, and the two teammates had a fruitful tenure with the Purple and Gold. Both players helped L.A. win a three-peat from 2000 to 2002. Of course, O'Neal was the superstar, earning the Finals MVP each year. As for George, he served mostly as a backup small forward during that stretch.

Now that the Lakers' No. 23 pick of the 1999 NBA Draft has aired his side, it remains to be seen if Lue will respond. But it would definitely be better if we heard about the story's veracity from the "Big Diesel" himself.