Chicago Fire Name Club Legend Zach Thornton Goalkeeper Coach

Thornton holds club records for appearances, starts, and wins.

Chicago Fire legend Zach Thornton is returning to be the club's goalkeeper coach, the team announced Monday .

View the original article to see embedded media.

“Chicago Fire is my Club,” Thornton said in a release. “I may have played at other places, I’ve coached at other places, but the chance to come to my second home Chicago, that’s something that I couldn’t pass up. I had success here as a player, and I’m excited to coach here and bring additional success to the Club.”

Thornton, who leads the club in appearances, starts, and wins, helped the Fire win all six of their domestic championships. Chris Armas and C.J. Brown are the only other players to join him in that rare group.

Thornton also played for the New York/New Jersey MetroStars (1996), Colorado Rapids (2007), New York Red Bulls (2008), and Chivas USA (2008-11). Additionally, he had eight caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team (1994-2001).

“We are thrilled to welcome Zach back to the Club, now in a coaching role, as he brings a strong legacy of success from his championship years with the Fire,” Chicago Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson said in a release. “Zach is an excellent leader with invaluable experience as a coach and as a player in MLS. We have a strong tradition of excellence at the Fire when it comes to the development of goalkeepers, and he will play an instrumental role in making sure that tradition continues.”

Zach Thornton previously served as goalkeeper coach in the MLS for the Houston Dynamo (2022) and D.C. United (2015-2021). The 49-year-old will fill the vacancy left by Adin Brown, who left for the same role with the San Jose Earthquakes .