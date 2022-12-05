ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show

The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
DUBUQUE, IA
Sundown & Chestnut Ski Resorts Win Accolades as Best in Midwest

A recent article in Travel & Leisure Magazine puts Sundown and Chestnut in the Midwest's Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. Northeast Iowa and Northwest Illinois ski hills may not be the Colorado Rockies, but they still garner mention as quality venues amongst neighboring states such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
DUBUQUE, IA
What are Dubuque Residents Chatting About on Reddit?

Reddit became something of an unexpected life-raft for me when I was looking to move to Dubuque. The subreddit r/Dubuque was populated with a lot of friendly and helpful individuals who gave me suggestions of places and locales to check out once I settled. Now that I'm completely settled, and...
DUBUQUE, IA
Give the Gift of Art This Holiday With Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Library

Are you still searching for that one-of-a-kind holiday gift? Need something unique, creative, and affordable? Think "inside the frame"!. Find the perfect holiday gift at the Art @ your library® Holiday Show opens Friday, December 2 where you will find unique art from sixteen local artists surrounded by the Library’s Victorian-themed 18-foot Christmas tree. Local artists featured are Lyndal Anthony, Marianne Black, Catherine Basten, Gail Chavenelle, Gary Fagan, Julie Ferring, Stephanie Funke, A. Alanda Gregory, Barbara Heitzman, Ellen Henkels, Pamela Hiatt, Thomas Kedzie, Yara Lopez, Joan Overhouse, Rita Persian, and Lorlee Servin.
DUBUQUE, IA
Fire Destroys Group Home In Guttenberg; 5 Taken To Hospital

According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, five people were taken to the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics after a fire at an assisted-living residence last night (12/1). Names of those involved in the fire at the Imagine the Possibilities group home have not been released, but all were taken for evaluation and treatment of any injuries according to the Guttenberg Fire and Rescue.
GUTTENBERG, IA
Win Free Tickets to See the Illusionists at The Five Flags Center

The winter holiday season is typically a magical time of the year, especially with fun performances at the Five Flags Theater in Downtown Dubuque. Winning a pair of tickets to The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays performance scheduled for 7:30 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022, promises to make this holiday even more exciting and memorable.
DUBUQUE, IA
Highland Community College in Freeport to Spotlight Exceptional Local Talent at Holiday Concert

It just wouldn't be the Holiday season here in the tri-states without the festive sounds of familiar and new holiday songs!. You'll get to experience both at a Holiday Concert by the Highland Community College Chorale and Youth Choir at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the Fine Arts Center Theatre located in the Ferguson Fine Arts Center, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport, Illinois.
FREEPORT, IL
Burn big calories at Dubuque’s 50th annual Turkey Trot fun run

Thanksgiving Dinner is typically a massive feast for many folks. Therefore it is an excellent reason to run the 50th Annual Wahlert Catholic High School Turkey Trot. Burning a few calories before your Thanksgiving dinner can tremendously benefit your waistline. Still, more importantly, it is a lot of fun and a great way to start the holiday festivities.
DUBUQUE, IA
Peosta’s Darkbird Taphouse Offers Delicious Drinks and Eats

Trying out new restaurants is one of the most simple yet enjoyable pleasures of life. It's a new adventure in itself. It's even more special when you do it with someone and make it an afternoon. So, on a sleepy, slightly brisk Sunday afternoon, my girlfriend and I trekked over to Peosta, IA to check out Darkbird Taphouse.
PEOSTA, IA
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

