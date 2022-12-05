The picture session ended up occupying most of the afternoon and into the evening. The photographer they’d hired, one who’d shot dozens of stills for them previously, seemed unable — or unwilling — to give Rose what she asked for. He claimed the lighting was wrong, he claimed the costuming was wrong. The only thing he didn’t claim — out loud — was that the subject was wrong. Since it had been Hazel’s idea, she repeatedly tried to demonstrate what they had in mind. The photographer dismissed her setups as unworkable. After three hours of back and forth, during which Jonas might as well have been a mannequin for all the consideration the photographer showed him, Rose dismissed the man and turned to Hazel, “Would you like to do this shoot, instead?”

