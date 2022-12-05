Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars available to NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Bat Attack Suspect ArrestedBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
How dropping ex-New York lieutenant governor's bribery charges could impact judicial system
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- In April, federal prosecutors charged then-New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin with charges related to an alleged bribery scheme dating back to his time as a state senator and during an unsuccessful run for New York City comptroller. However, a federal judge on Monday threw out three...
nystateofpolitics.com
Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Carl Heastie re-elected Democratic leaders
A decade ago, Democrats in the state Senate in New York were in the political wilderness. Its leadership was scarred by scandal. A faction of Democratic lawmakers sided with Republicans. A Democratic governor showed little interest in helping them win a majority. At the time, the party turned to Yonkers...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Inspector General Lucy Lang discusses her first year on the job
Just over a year ago, New York Inspector General Lucy Lang took over an office that had languished in the legislative equivalent of a backwater. Since then, the office, whose primary function is that of a state agency watchdog, has reached out to both the media and the public in order to rebrand itself as “user friendly."
nystateofpolitics.com
Group points to New York IG's analysis to push Hochul for more clemencies
The New York inspector general recently released a report on worsening racial disparities in the state's prisons. According to the group Release Aging People in Prison (RAPP), one way the governor can address the issue is by granting more clemencies on a rolling basis. Jose DiLenola, RAPP’s clemency campaign director,...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Trial Lawyers Association releases ratings for chief judge nominees
Four of the seven candidates to lead New York's top court and its judicial system were given the highest possible rating by the New York State Trial Lawyers Association — ratings Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to consider as she weighs her nominee for the post. Hochul has until...
nystateofpolitics.com
New law meant to ensure affidavit votes are counted in New York
A law signed Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to ensure votes cast by affidavit ballot are still counted, even if the voter appears at the wrong polling place. Votes would still be eligible if the ballot was cast in the correct county and state Assembly district, addressing an issue known as "wrong church, wrong pew" voting.
manhattanda.org
District Attorney Bragg Announces Matthew Colangelo as New Senior Counsel
Former Acting Associate Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice will Support Office’s Housing & Tenant Protection, Labor & Worker Protection, and White-Collar Investigations. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the appointment of Matthew Colangelo as new Senior Counsel to the District Attorney. Colangelo, who...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul approves notification law for New York nursing homes
Residential care facilities in New York will be required to notify residents and their families when an infection is confirmed in the facility under legislation approved Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law will also require nursing homes in the state to have a plan to aid exposed or...
Detroit News
NYC bill would ban firing most workers without a good reason
A New York City lawmaker is trying to ban most companies from firing workers without good reason, which could transform the balance of power between bosses and their employees. Most US employees work “at-will,” allowing companies to legally terminate them for almost any reason, or for no reason at all....
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Democrats React to BK Council Member Ari Kagan’s Controversial Departure From Their Party
Ari Kagan, the council member representing Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate, just made a controversial switch from Democrat to Republican on Monday, Dec. 5. Kagan is also now launching a general election bid against fellow Brooklyn Council Member Justin Brannan. Kagan announced the switcheroo on Monday on the...
Hochul Vetoes Utility Transparency Bill Aimed at Addressing New Yorkers’ Pandemic Debt
Gov. Kathy Hochul late last month vetoed a bill that would have required the state to collect and publicly report on the number of New Yorkers struggling to pay for utilities, including those behind on their water bills—which supporters say is essential to planning government relief programs to address those debts.
NYC Mayor Adams names replacements for top posts as he ends first year in office
Mayor Eric Adams announces the appointments of Sheena Wright (right) who will serve as first deputy mayor, and Camille Joseph Varlack (left) who will serve as chief of staff for Adams. Adams appointed Sheena Wright as first deputy mayor and Camille Joseph Varlack as chief of staff. [ more › ]
New NY Law: Do not call option given up front
This legislation, according to Governor Hochul, will help to safeguard New Yorkers from the repeated unwanted calls.
nystateofpolitics.com
UUP president optimistic of new SUNY chancellor
Another nationwide search for a SUNY chancellor has ended with a familiar face for New Yorkers. Former state Education Commissioner Dr. John King Jr. will begin running the SUNY system next month. The position had been filled in an acting capacity following the resignation of Dr. Jim Malatras. King’s tenure...
nystateofpolitics.com
'Puppy Mill Pipeline' bill awaits Gov. Hochul's signature
The pet industry is fighting back against New York legislation that advocates refer to as the “Puppy Mill Pipeline” bill. The bill passed with bipartisan majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature and now awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature. According to Libby Post, executive director of the...
Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds
A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
nystateofpolitics.com
What progressive advocates want from Albany in 2023
As she enters her first full term, Gov. Kathy Hochul has signaled plans she will work to expand housing in New York to address a long-standing shortage and cost crunch throughout the state. Advocates like Allie Dentinger of Housing Justice for All want to hold her to that promise. "These...
nystateofpolitics.com
Calls for hearings, audit after Thruway toll proposal moves forward
State lawmakers in New York are calling for a new level of oversight of the Thruway Authority amid plans being advanced this week that could lead to the first toll increase for E-Z Pass customers in more than a decade. Thruway officials have defended the proposed increases — 5% in...
nystateofpolitics.com
Next New York health commissioner will face familiar challenges
Dr. Mary Bassett is stepping down as New York's health commissioner after a year leading a complex, sprawling public health bureaucracy and as the most prominent member of Gov. Kathy Hochul's cabinet. Who the governor nominates to succeed Bassett in the role makes for one of the key decisions facing...
longislandbusiness.com
Nassau DA: Hempstead Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Hempstead man was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for firing seven shots at his victim outside of a Baldwin nightclub in July 2019. Jermaine Grant, 37, was convicted after a jury trial before Judge Helene Gugerty on October...
Comments / 2