ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Carl Heastie re-elected Democratic leaders

A decade ago, Democrats in the state Senate in New York were in the political wilderness. Its leadership was scarred by scandal. A faction of Democratic lawmakers sided with Republicans. A Democratic governor showed little interest in helping them win a majority. At the time, the party turned to Yonkers...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

New York Inspector General Lucy Lang discusses her first year on the job

Just over a year ago, New York Inspector General Lucy Lang took over an office that had languished in the legislative equivalent of a backwater. Since then, the office, whose primary function is that of a state agency watchdog, has reached out to both the media and the public in order to rebrand itself as “user friendly."
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Group points to New York IG's analysis to push Hochul for more clemencies

The New York inspector general recently released a report on worsening racial disparities in the state's prisons. According to the group Release Aging People in Prison (RAPP), one way the governor can address the issue is by granting more clemencies on a rolling basis. Jose DiLenola, RAPP’s clemency campaign director,...
nystateofpolitics.com

New York Trial Lawyers Association releases ratings for chief judge nominees

Four of the seven candidates to lead New York's top court and its judicial system were given the highest possible rating by the New York State Trial Lawyers Association — ratings Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to consider as she weighs her nominee for the post. Hochul has until...
nystateofpolitics.com

New law meant to ensure affidavit votes are counted in New York

A law signed Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to ensure votes cast by affidavit ballot are still counted, even if the voter appears at the wrong polling place. Votes would still be eligible if the ballot was cast in the correct county and state Assembly district, addressing an issue known as "wrong church, wrong pew" voting.
NEW YORK STATE
manhattanda.org

District Attorney Bragg Announces Matthew Colangelo as New Senior Counsel

Former Acting Associate Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice will Support Office’s Housing & Tenant Protection, Labor & Worker Protection, and White-Collar Investigations. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the appointment of Matthew Colangelo as new Senior Counsel to the District Attorney. Colangelo, who...
MANHATTAN, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul approves notification law for New York nursing homes

Residential care facilities in New York will be required to notify residents and their families when an infection is confirmed in the facility under legislation approved Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law will also require nursing homes in the state to have a plan to aid exposed or...
NEW YORK STATE
Detroit News

NYC bill would ban firing most workers without a good reason

A New York City lawmaker is trying to ban most companies from firing workers without good reason, which could transform the balance of power between bosses and their employees. Most US employees work “at-will,” allowing companies to legally terminate them for almost any reason, or for no reason at all....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

UUP president optimistic of new SUNY chancellor

Another nationwide search for a SUNY chancellor has ended with a familiar face for New Yorkers. Former state Education Commissioner Dr. John King Jr. will begin running the SUNY system next month. The position had been filled in an acting capacity following the resignation of Dr. Jim Malatras. King’s tenure...
MARYLAND STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

'Puppy Mill Pipeline' bill awaits Gov. Hochul's signature

The pet industry is fighting back against New York legislation that advocates refer to as the “Puppy Mill Pipeline” bill. The bill passed with bipartisan majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature and now awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature. According to Libby Post, executive director of the...
New York Post

Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds

A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
BROOKLYN, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

What progressive advocates want from Albany in 2023

As she enters her first full term, Gov. Kathy Hochul has signaled plans she will work to expand housing in New York to address a long-standing shortage and cost crunch throughout the state. Advocates like Allie Dentinger of Housing Justice for All want to hold her to that promise. "These...
ALBANY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Calls for hearings, audit after Thruway toll proposal moves forward

State lawmakers in New York are calling for a new level of oversight of the Thruway Authority amid plans being advanced this week that could lead to the first toll increase for E-Z Pass customers in more than a decade. Thruway officials have defended the proposed increases — 5% in...
nystateofpolitics.com

Next New York health commissioner will face familiar challenges

Dr. Mary Bassett is stepping down as New York's health commissioner after a year leading a complex, sprawling public health bureaucracy and as the most prominent member of Gov. Kathy Hochul's cabinet. Who the governor nominates to succeed Bassett in the role makes for one of the key decisions facing...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy