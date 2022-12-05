Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Dr. Brittany Woodard brings joy of motherhood with her to family medicine practice
Dr. Brittany Woodard, MBS, DO, is surrounded by the joys of motherhood after the birth of her first daughter earlier this year, but that hasn't slowed her down from accepting new patients. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. Having a baby has made her even more eager to see...
Intelligence operations specialist speaks on Brittney Griner's release
An investigation is still ongoing after three Spartanburg County schools were placed on lockdown. ‘It is a version of power’: Behind the music with Greenville’s Gay Men’s Chorus. Founded in 2011, the mission is to build community, foster compassion, and inspire activism at home and around the...
Video: 2022 Greer Christmas Parade
Watch the 2022 city of Greer Christmas Parade held on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4 in downtown Greer.
Kilgore Lewis House “A Gilded Age Christmas”
Would you like to go back to the gilded age of Christmas? You can do that by going to the Kilgore Lewis House. We have Linda Swift from the Greenville Garden Council here to tell us more.
Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto
Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
Stunning Views With No Hiking at Bald Rock Heritage Preserve Near Greenville, SC
Views from Bald Rock Heritage Preserve, under an hour from Greenville, SC, are reason enough to visit this beautiful spot. Here’s what you need to know to visit this pretty place. I can’t remember exactly when I discovered Bald Rock. Maybe it was when I was curious as to...
Resources for people experiencing homelessness in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s something many us don’t even think about but finding access to a warm bed is getting harder for people in Greenville. There are currently six shelters across Greenville County offering resources that are key to helping people experiencing homelessness: a warm meal, shower and a place to sleep.
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
Prisma Health announces passing of facility dog who made “incredible impact”
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that Vivi, one of the eight facility dogs at Prisma Health, passed away in the early morning of December 4, 2022. Officials said Vivi passed away following a battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with lymphoma on September 20, 2022, just after celebrating her 8th birthday.
Shop the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge
Have you visited the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge? Beautifully decorated with a splendorous merging of southern Christmas charm with a micro version of a traditional European Christmas market, this open-air market is certain to spark holiday joy in even the Grinchiest of us. The market hosts a dozen local vendors, live music, serves holiday-themed food and beverages, and even offers the opportunity for your little one to visit with Santa to give him that very special list. You can explore the market from November until January 2023.
Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley has died. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirms Shirley died around 1 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. According to his biography on the Clerk of Court website, Shirley spent his entire career serving Anderson County. He became...
Prisma Health announces death of facility dog
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
Upstate school put on lockout Thursday
An Upstate High School was placed on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District says, the lockout at Fountain Inn High School started around 1:45 PM, due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
Coroner: Long time clerk of court, former Anderson mayor passes away
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroners Office said long time clerk of court and former Anderson mayor Richard Shirley passed away overnight. Officials were called to Mr. Shirley’s home around 11:19 p.m. on Wednesday where he was found in cardiac arrest, according to the coroner. He was taken to AnMed by EMS where he sadly passed away at 1 a.m.
Thousands fill Spartanburg’s downtown for A Dickens of a Christmas
Many were able to experience Christmas in the middle of Spartanburg's Morgan Square on Tuesday night.
Upstate SC business recognized on 'Forbes 30 Under 30' list
GREENVILLE, S.C. — From a Clemson University college dorm room to 10,000 square feet of warehouse space in six years, Kanga Coolers is an Upstate business success story. The idea started in a class, and it was meant to solve a problem when tailgating. The team made something like a koozie, but for cases of beer.
First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. In the spirit of giving, the owner of a local dance studio and former...
Spartanburg Annual Christmas Parade
Santa Clause is coming to Spartanburg one week from today! The annual Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas parade is back and bigger than ever. Allie Sears and Rebecca Liakos from Spartanburg Jaycees is here with all the details.
'He really just deserved better;' GoFundMe started for Henderson Co. boy in hospice care
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At just 13 years old, a Henderson County boy, Karson, is currently in hospice care due to heart failure. His great aunt, Dawn Hughes, has cared for him for almost eight years now, and she said this will likely be his last Christmas. As...
