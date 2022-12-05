ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigerville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

greenvillejournal.com

Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto

Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Resources for people experiencing homelessness in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s something many us don’t even think about but finding access to a warm bed is getting harder for people in Greenville. There are currently six shelters across Greenville County offering resources that are key to helping people experiencing homelessness: a warm meal, shower and a place to sleep.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”

Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Shop the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge

Have you visited the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge? Beautifully decorated with a splendorous merging of southern Christmas charm with a micro version of a traditional European Christmas market, this open-air market is certain to spark holiday joy in even the Grinchiest of us. The market hosts a dozen local vendors, live music, serves holiday-themed food and beverages, and even offers the opportunity for your little one to visit with Santa to give him that very special list. You can explore the market from November until January 2023.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley dies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley has died. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirms Shirley died around 1 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. According to his biography on the Clerk of Court website, Shirley spent his entire career serving Anderson County. He became...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Prisma Health announces death of facility dog

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Long time clerk of court, former Anderson mayor passes away

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroners Office said long time clerk of court and former Anderson mayor Richard Shirley passed away overnight. Officials were called to Mr. Shirley’s home around 11:19 p.m. on Wednesday where he was found in cardiac arrest, according to the coroner. He was taken to AnMed by EMS where he sadly passed away at 1 a.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate SC business recognized on 'Forbes 30 Under 30' list

GREENVILLE, S.C. — From a Clemson University college dorm room to 10,000 square feet of warehouse space in six years, Kanga Coolers is an Upstate business success story. The idea started in a class, and it was meant to solve a problem when tailgating. The team made something like a koozie, but for cases of beer.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood

In the spirit of giving, the owner of a local dance studio and former...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg Annual Christmas Parade

Santa Clause is coming to Spartanburg one week from today! The annual Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas parade is back and bigger than ever. Allie Sears and Rebecca Liakos from Spartanburg Jaycees is here with all the details.
SPARTANBURG, SC

