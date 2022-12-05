Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Far-left groups accused of campaign to delegitimize IDF soldiers
Far-left organizations are harassing Israel Defense Forces, soldiers, in a campaign designed to elicit responses that can be used on social media, analysts tell JNS. Tzipi Schlissel, the author of “Hebron Breaks the Silence: Personal, Historic and Political Documentation” and a resident of the city, said that the goal of some left-wing Israeli organizations is to do away with the Jewish character of the state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s Rafael to supply anti-drone weapons system to Asian navy
Israeli defense giant Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has signed a multi-million dollar, five-year contract to supply its Typhoon Mk30-C naval defense system to an undisclosed Asian country. The contract includes an option for the purchase of additional systems, according to the company. The Typhoon, a stabilized naval Remote Control Weapon...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF busts drug smuggling attempt from Sinai
The Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday the foiling of an attempt to smuggle approximately 6 million shekels ($1.75 million) worth of drugs from Egypt into Israel. Soldiers from the Paran Regional Brigade, which secures the border with Sinai, spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs into Israel, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lebanon has arrested 185 Israeli ‘spy suspects’ since collapse
Lebanese authorities have arrested hundreds of people accused of working with Israel. Many observers say Beirut uses suspects as scapegoats and blames their actions for the country’s financial problems. Since the country’s economic collapse three years ago, which plunged 80% of Lebanese into poverty, 185 people have been detained...
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”“As the name implies, it’s about a search for new land to go to in case it becomes completely uncomfortable in the homeland. The leader’s entourage...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, France wrap up ‘Eastern Breeze’ joint air force exercise
The Israeli and French Air Forces concluded the “Eastern Breeze” joint exercise in Israel on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. During the drill, four French Rafale aircraft flew with four Israeli F-16i aircraft from the IAF’s 201st Squadron. French carrier Charles de Gaulle...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shin Bet arrests Gazan on suspicion of spying for Hamas
The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Thursday the arrest of a Gaza resident on suspicion of gathering intelligence for Hamas. The suspect, who has an Israeli work permit, used his status as a trader to enter the Jewish state and conduct reconnaissance, according to the intelligence agency. He...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF kills terrorist after shooting attack on military position
Israeli soldiers killed a terrorist on Wednesday following an attempted shooting attack from a passing vehicle on an IDF position near the settlement of Ofra. Soldiers on the scene opened fire on the vehicle and later launched a pursuit of the suspect. During the pursuit, the suspect spotted the soldiers, exited the truck and opened fire on them, the IDF said in a statement. The soldiers used live fire to kill the attacker.
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran says 9 could face death penalty over assassination of nuclear scientist
An Iranian court said on Tuesday that nine people would be executed for the murder of one of the nation’s top nuclear scientists. According to judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi, the nine prisoners were charged with “corruption on earth” and cooperation with Israel, both of which are capital offenses in the Islamic Republic, reported AFP.
Cleveland Jewish News
Sister of Iran’s leader asks Guards to lay down arms
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s sister has criticized his crackdown on the protests raging across Iran and called on the Revolutionary Guards to put down their weapons, according to a letter her son published in France. Badri Hosseini Khamenei slammed the religious establishment that has ruled the country since the 1979...
Cleveland Jewish News
Three Palestinians killed in fierce battles with Israeli forces in Jenin
Three Palestinian gunmen were killed in a battle with Israeli security forces in Jenin on Thursday, according to Palestinian and Israeli media reports. Israeli forces came under fire after entering the city to arrest suspected terrorist Khaled a-Hija, according to the Israel Defense Forces. In parallel, troops operating in the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Construction to start on ‘electricity highway’ connecting Israel, Cyprus and Greece
It will be the world’s longest and deepest underwater power cable, crossing the Mediterranean seabed bridging Asia and Europe. The EuroAsia Interconnector, nicknamed the “energy highway,” will connect the national electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece. Over a decade in the planning, construction on the mammoth,...
Cleveland Jewish News
After donor cuts, Birthright CEO puts out a challenge to the Jewish community
Now that the shock has worn off, the question for Birthright is who will step up. Last week, Miriam Adelson, Birthright Israel’s most generous donor, addressed a board meeting of the organization known for bringing tens of thousands of young Jews to Israel each year. She and her late...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish New Yorker who predicted wave of antisemitism reiterates call for self-defense training
More than six years ago at a recruitment event for Legion, a self-defense training group largely for Jews, its founder and president, Jon Loew, made a bold declaration to several hundred Millennials. “I think Jews are realizing that if you’re in America, you’re a target,” Loew said at the time...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu’s Likud, UTJ reach interim coalition deal
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party reached an interim coalition agreement with the United Torah Judaism Party on Tuesday. According to Israeli media, UTJ head Yitzchak Goldknopf will oversee the Construction and Housing Ministry and UTJ MK Moshe Gafni will chair the Knesset Finance Committee. The party will...
Cleveland Jewish News
As fear of local extremism grows, Germany approves first-ever government plan to combat antisemitism
BERLIN (JTA) — Just days before news of a planned far-right terrorist plot to overthrow Germany’ government has stoked fears about the rise of extremism here, government officials approved Germany’s first-ever program specifically designed to fight antisemitism and promote Jewish life. Approved last Thursday by the entire...
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud Knesset member: ‘I’d prefer 5,000 like Avi Maoz to one Ofer Cassif’
Likud Knesset member May Golan said on Tuesday that she would prefer 5,000 MKs like Noam Party head Avi Maoz to one Hadash-Ta’al MK Ofer Cassif. Golan made the remark, referring to a recent controversy over the appointment of Maoz to oversee a department in the Education Ministry, during an interview with ILTV.
