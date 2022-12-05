ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Steps In to Help Little Girl Whose Dance Partner Refused to Dance With Her

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 3 days ago

She’ll never forget this.

The problem with activities that require the participation of the entire class at school is that at some point or another, there's going to be an activity that not everyone wants to be a part of. Like a performance. As a teacher, there's not always a whole lot you can do besides teach everybody their parts and hope for the best.

Unfortunately, sometimes things go wrong. As in this video from @nuraanvdieman . It starts out like a really cute vid of a class doing a dance to the song from "Beauty & the Beast." These kids seem to have it together! Except, wait a sec, there's a couple in the back that's not quite up to speed. Seems like the girl needs a new partner. And here he comes!

OMG. How adorable that a dad just ran up there to take over as dance partner for that little girl with the unenthusiastic partner, dancing on his knees and all. It just goes to show, sometimes Prince Charming really does sweep in from out of nowhere right when you need him. Or the Beast, but when he's the Prince.

Commenters couldn't get over how sweet this man's gesture was and how much it must have meant to this little girl.
"Poor girl this will be something she will remember forever the good and the bad"
"Oh my heart broke for her!! What a great dad!"
"Well now I'm crying. How sweet of him to do for that baby. You got a good one."
"I don't know why I'm crying, this man has a heart of gold."

Some commenters admitted they couldn't help but be angry at the little boy who refused to dance, but it's important to remember, he's just a little kid too. Maybe he had stage fright! That's why sometimes adults like this dad just need to jump in and help out a bit.

