ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Marshals arrest 14-year-old wanted for homicide

By AJ Smith
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNwmY_0jY8Hqbs00

A 14-year-old has been arrested for the killing of an 18-year-old man that occurred on November 19 in Cleveland, according to U.S. Marshals.

Marshals say Lawrence McKissic was shot in the head following an argument that allegedly broke out between McKissic and the 14-year-old male at a drive-thru convenience store near the 10300 block of St. Clair Avenue. Authorities say the 14-year-old male stole McKissic's firearm before fleeing the scene.

On Monday morning, members of the Nothern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) located and arrested the 14-year-old male in an apartment near the 400 block of Richmond Park Drive in Richmond Heights.

“Outstanding investigative work by the Cleveland Division of Police lead to the quick identification of this homicide suspect. The arrest of this suspect comes just weeks after the initial incident, “ said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 16

Got love for all races
3d ago

Some of these young folks are just throwing their lives away

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Man arrested after police pursuit in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 42-year-old Cleveland man was taken into custody after "recklessly" driving a motorized bicycle inside Crocker Park, leading to a chase with police officers. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Child kidnapped in Cleveland carjacking, police body camera shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hundred car thefts happen in Cleveland every year. 19 Investigates is taking you inside how dangerous these crimes can be. A child was caught in the middle of a violent car theft this past summer. Public records from the city show how everything unfolded. That...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria man sentenced for deadly stabbing of former foster brother

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general said a 30-year-old Elyria man who admitted to killing his former foster brother will spend 20 years to life in prison. According to a news release, Antonio Sprinkle tracked down and killed a 27-year-old man whom he once shared a foster family with.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Sentencing for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 29-year-old man convicted of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018 was sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. In November, a jury...
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIZ

Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.

A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police: Can you ID this home break in suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the suspect of a home break in that took place on Nov. 23. Police said around 2:30 p.m., a resident came home from work to find his house on Williams Avenue had been broken into, with clothing and electronics stolen. Their...
EUCLID, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy