NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 11, 2022-- ibis inc. (headquartered in Nakamura-ku, Nagoya; Eiji Kamiya, President) announces that it is currently running a campaign to distribute a paid application that allows users to draw illustrations on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets for free to users in China during lockdown, only through December 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005986/en/ ibisPaint (Graphic: Business Wire)
