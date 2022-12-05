ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Governor Bans TikTok On State Agency Devices

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Is Cracking Down On The Popular Video App But Is He Aware That He's Messing With His "Neighbors"?. Thankfully, this article probably pulled you away from scrolling up and down through TikTok while you're bored which more and more of us are getting accustomed to but if you're an employee for the State Of Texas and have the app on your state issued device, its about to get deleted.
TEXAS STATE
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift

Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
HAWAII STATE
