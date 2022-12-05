Read full article on original website
Where Are The Most Fun Cities In Texas? Data Helps Us Decide
Let's face it, anywhere you look in Texas there's bound to be adventure somewhere. A state as big as the Lone Star state has so many different things to entertain someone who is looking to alleviate boredom. However, this is one problem. With so much to do, how does decide...
Texas Governor Bans TikTok On State Agency Devices
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Is Cracking Down On The Popular Video App But Is He Aware That He's Messing With His "Neighbors"?. Thankfully, this article probably pulled you away from scrolling up and down through TikTok while you're bored which more and more of us are getting accustomed to but if you're an employee for the State Of Texas and have the app on your state issued device, its about to get deleted.
The Big Problem With Texas Kolaches, Is They’re Not Kolaches.
As the great philosopher once said, "Ignorance is bliss." Be careful when you're browsing the web; there are things out there that will shake the very foundations of what you like to call "reality." For instance, the big problem with kolaches in Texas, is they aren't kolaches. Let me explain...
New Texas Homeowners- Don’t Fall For This Convincing Scam
There's a mail scam that's been going around for years at this point, and I don't want you to fall for it. Purchasing a new home is already an arduous, stressful, and paperwork-laden process without shelling out cash for this dumb, albeit very convincing, scam. What appears to be a...
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
“Bless Your Heart”. Five Unique Phrases Exclusive To Texas.
Moving around a lot as a kid has exposed me to all sorts of things. One of those things is different slang and phrases that are specific to the area that I was living in at the time. For example, one of the biggest slang terms I remember (and still...
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
6 Futuristic Ways McDonald’s is Changing the Way Texans Get Food
Welcome to the future of McDonald's, Texas. Would you like fries with that?. McDonald's has just opened their latest restaurant with a "take away' concept right here in the great state of Texas. Of course. These futuristic Mc Donald's feature grab and go service, with zero dine in availability and...
A Magical Sighting of a Rare Black Swan in Texas is Pure Joy
Some people love to find beauty in nature, especially during the holidays. A Facebook group called Growing Up Texan recently shared a video of a really rare experience for most people. Not only Texans, but we are the lucky ones to be blessed by a rare creature. No, not Bigfoot.
Soda, Coke or Pop? Here Is What Texans Call Soft Drinks! Do You?
You're thirsty and you want a Soft Drink! What do you call it? It seems that there are many names for a SOFT DRINK and apparently we here in the United states call it different things. It depends on what part of the country you are from, I guess. So, what do we call soft drinks here in the Lone Star State?
They’re Festive, But Can You Actually Eat These Berries in New York?
You've seen them in Christmas decorations, but can you also see them on the dinner table?. It's that time of year when just about every leaf and fruit has fallen in Upstate New York. Even though the temperatures are still dropping, there is one berry that does stick around through the winter.
A Texas Christmas Experience Awaits You at the Most Unique Holiday Destination
I love this time of year; everyone decorates beautifully, and everyone puts up such pretty lights! If you are like me and love seeing the lights, then you're going to want to add this place to your bucket list!. Over in College Station lives one of the biggest and most...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
