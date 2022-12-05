After M&A fell through, TherapeuticsMD sells hormone therapy, contraceptive ring for $140M cash plus royalties

Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Scoop: Stephen Squinto’s Yale spinout is raising a Series B for genetic medicines
The nucleic acid therapeutics at Stephen Squinto’s Yale-originated biotech are en route to a $40 million R&D payday. After a Series A of that size in the spring of 2021, Hopewell, NJ-based Gennao Bio is closing on a round of the same amount, Endpoints News has learned. A Series B is in the works, according to an investor’s post on LinkedIn and as confirmed by a spokesperson. An SEC filing on Thursday outlines $15 million in equity sold thus far in the round.
endpts.com
Sanofi walks away from $500M deal, leaving Revolution alone in pushing SHP2/KRAS combo
In the four years since Sanofi teamed up with Revolution Medicines around its SHP2 inhibitor — fronting a $500 million deal with $50 million in cash — the partners have moved the drug from preclinical stage into Phase II studies, delivering the first glimpse of evidence that the drug may have a role to play in combination with KRAS inhibitors.
endpts.com
FDA pulls Oncopeptides' Pepaxto indication, opening the door for dangling accelerated approval enforcement
In a move all but ensured after an overwhelmingly negative adcomm vote this September, the FDA is yanking Oncopeptides’ dangling accelerated approval. And there may be more to come. In recent months, US regulators have honed in on reforming the accelerated approval pathway and preventing drugmakers from continuing to...
endpts.com
Priming therapy biotech emerges from stealth with seed funding — and on a hunt for partners
At Eigen Therapeutics, the goal is to make cancer treatment more effective. But not by making targeted drugs. With $7 million in seed funding announced today, Eigen is a step closer to developing what are known as “priming therapies” that make cancer cells more visible to tumor-killing medicines, as well as building out a platform to design these therapies and discover potential new drug classes.
endpts.com
Former BridgeBio exec launches new anti-inflammatory biotech with $169M, but is mum on what exactly it's doing
Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody engineering company, has spun out its anti-inflammatory antibodies into Apogee Therapeutics, which launched out of stealth Wednesday morning with a Series B of $149 million. At the helm is former BridgeBio chief business officer Michael Henderson, whose former company imploded late last year after its lead...
endpts.com
They withdrew their IPO. Then, they broke off their SPAC merger. Now what?
If at first an IPO doesn’t succeed, try, try a SPAC. But what happens when that fails too?. Intrinsic Medicine and its blank-check partner Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. called off their reverse merger Tuesday night, citing “current market conditions” as the reason it went kaput. The pair decoupled just weeks after agreeing to combine in late October as investors’ appetite for new IPOs and SPACs has been limited, at best.
endpts.com
AstraZeneca’s Susan Galbraith highlights twin wins for the cancer drug pipeline at SABCS, as oral SERD excels
It’s a good time to be the head of R&D for oncology at AstraZeneca. And no one gets that quite like Susan Galbraith. Today, Galbraith is at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, highlighting the data on two key drugs in the cancer pipeline: mid-stage results for its oral SERD camizestrant among patients after one line of therapy, and the AKT drug capivasertib, wrapping the Phase III. Both fall neatly into the range of successes, beating out fulvestrant in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.
endpts.com
Amgen vet's new biotech nets $47M Series A for polymer-based ADCs
California-based cancer startup Dantari announced a $47 million Series A financing Thursday in its push to develop antibody-drug conjugates with its own spin on the treatments. The company’s main candidate is called DAN-222, and it’s being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic human epidermal...
endpts.com
Pharma reputation retains 'halo' even as pandemic media coverage recedes — survey
The Covid-19 halo effect on the pharma industry is continuing, according to a new global study from Ipsos. The annual survey for the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) finds considerable goodwill from consumers across measures of trust, cooperation with governments, and advancing research and drug development. “Despite...
endpts.com
Publicis forgoes lighthearted holiday message for more serious HPV warning with celebrity guest
When is an annual holiday greeting more like a disease awareness ad? That’s the case in this year’s video from French-based advertising holding company Publicis Groupe featuring chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy. The typically jovial interaction between the two quickly takes a...
endpts.com
WIB22: Leading NK cell researcher reflects on roots in Iran, the UK and Texas
This profile is part of Endpoints News’ 2022 special report about Women in Biopharma R&D. You can read the full report here. In a small but widely-cited 11-person study published in NEJM in 2020, seven patients saw signs of their cancer completely go away after getting a new therapy made from natural killer cells. The study was one of the earliest to provide clinical proof that the experimental treatment method had promise.
endpts.com
Vertex just found the next big ‘transformative’ thing for the pipeline — at a biotech just down the street
Back in the summer of 2019, when I was covering Vertex’s executive chairman Jeff Leiden’s plans for the pipeline, I picked up on a distinct focus on myotonic dystrophy Type I, or DM1 — one of what Leiden called “two diseases (with DMD) we’re interested in and we continue to look for those assets.”
Comments / 0