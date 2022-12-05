Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Related
River Falls Journal
Dorothy Ann “Ty” Hoyer Symes
Dorothy Ann “Ty” Hoyer Symes, age 91, of River Falls formerly of Ellsworth passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born the daughter of Roland and Edna (Meyer) Hoyer on November 18, 1931. Following high school, Ty went on to Northwestern School of Nursing in Minneapolis, MN and became a registered nurse. On June 30, 1956, she married Kirby Symes. The couple were blessed with two children Todd Mason and Catherine Ann “Katy”. Ty spent most of her career working as a RN at the River Falls Area Hospital and the Kinnic Long Term Care Center. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church and PEO. Ty was known as the “wanderlust” in the family and enjoyed traveling the world, especially to China, London, Australia and Russia. She adored her two granddaughters and was very involved in their lives. Ty had a fondness for Dachshunds and loved her companions over years, Erich, Odie, Max, Jess and Duke. She could be seen walking the dogs on the farm or the mound. Her love of nature was found by gardening and enjoying time on the St. Croix River. Ty was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Edna Hoyer; siblings, Bette (Edsel) Vergin, Jacob Hoyer; husband, Kirby Symes; and daughter, Catherine “Katy” Giske. She is survived by her son, Todd Symes; son-in-law, Ken Giske; granddaughters, Cassandra (Stuart) Buehler, Paige (Jake) Molburg; great-grand fur babies, Willie, Lexi, Toby and EllieMae; nieces and nephews, Bard Vergin, Debra Vergin, Daniel Vergin, Kathy Peterson, Jay Hoyer, Gretchen Midboe and their families. The family would like to publicly thank Ty’s primary care givers Cheryl Arne, Jennifer McCormick-Diethret, Amy Freeman as well as Adoray Home Health and Hospice for their tender care given to Ty and family during these recent months. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services in River Falls and also on Monday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Walk On Therapeutic Riding River Falls. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
River Falls Journal
Helen Hanken
Helen Hanken, age 94, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Hudson, WI, passed away on December 5, 2022 at Artis Senior Living in Woodbury, surrounded by her family. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Willow River Cemetery. O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
River Falls Journal
Edward “Skeez” Gillstrom
Passed away on December 1, 2022. He was born in Stillwater, MN to Margaret and Elmer Gillstrom on May 12, 1937. He worked for Andersen Corporation for 42 years - #2 on the seniority list, and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He farmed his entire life in the town of St. Joseph. Farming was his life. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors, visiting and having coffee with his friends, and talking politics. P receded in death by his mother and father; niece, Brenda Cook; and sister-in-law, Lynnette Gillstrom. S urvived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; brother, Elmer; sister, Barbara Cook; along with nieces and nephews, Belinda (Jason) Minette, Sandra Weyer, John Cook, Jeanine Tipton, Skip Gillstrom, Eric (Mandy) Gillstrom, and Heidi (Dave) Erspamer. Visitation 4-7pm Thursday, December 8th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Funeral Service 11am Friday, December 9th at Bradshaw with visitation beginning one hour prior. Memorials to donor’s choice. Bradshaw | 651-439-5511.
River Falls Journal
River Falls Journal
River Falls boys top St. Paul Johnson in OT
After playing to a 42-42 tie in regulation, Aiden Carufel drained a 3-pointer 27 seconds into overtime and the River Falls boys basketball team led the rest of the way for a 51-45 nonconference victory over St. Paul Johnson Tuesday night in River Falls. St. Paul Johnson hit two free...
River Falls Journal
New man in charge; getting to know new Pierce County Sheriff Chad Koranda
Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailor. He has been a patrol officer and a D.A.R.E. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
River Falls Journal
River Falls police reports
Car hit deer, Hwy 35 and North Main Street. Vehicle accident, 1629 Division St. Disorderly conduct, 818 Cemetery Road. Vehicle accident, North Main Street and Quarry Road. Ordinance violation, 818 Cemetery Road. Animal complaint, 169 Butternut Court. Trespassing complaint, West Division Street and East Mann Lane. Domestic, 227 South Fourth...
Comments / 0