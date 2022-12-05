Dorothy Ann “Ty” Hoyer Symes, age 91, of River Falls formerly of Ellsworth passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born the daughter of Roland and Edna (Meyer) Hoyer on November 18, 1931. Following high school, Ty went on to Northwestern School of Nursing in Minneapolis, MN and became a registered nurse. On June 30, 1956, she married Kirby Symes. The couple were blessed with two children Todd Mason and Catherine Ann “Katy”. Ty spent most of her career working as a RN at the River Falls Area Hospital and the Kinnic Long Term Care Center. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church and PEO. Ty was known as the “wanderlust” in the family and enjoyed traveling the world, especially to China, London, Australia and Russia. She adored her two granddaughters and was very involved in their lives. Ty had a fondness for Dachshunds and loved her companions over years, Erich, Odie, Max, Jess and Duke. She could be seen walking the dogs on the farm or the mound. Her love of nature was found by gardening and enjoying time on the St. Croix River. Ty was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Edna Hoyer; siblings, Bette (Edsel) Vergin, Jacob Hoyer; husband, Kirby Symes; and daughter, Catherine “Katy” Giske. She is survived by her son, Todd Symes; son-in-law, Ken Giske; granddaughters, Cassandra (Stuart) Buehler, Paige (Jake) Molburg; great-grand fur babies, Willie, Lexi, Toby and EllieMae; nieces and nephews, Bard Vergin, Debra Vergin, Daniel Vergin, Kathy Peterson, Jay Hoyer, Gretchen Midboe and their families. The family would like to publicly thank Ty’s primary care givers Cheryl Arne, Jennifer McCormick-Diethret, Amy Freeman as well as Adoray Home Health and Hospice for their tender care given to Ty and family during these recent months. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services in River Falls and also on Monday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Walk On Therapeutic Riding River Falls. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

RIVER FALLS, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO