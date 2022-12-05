Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Announcers revealed for Tennessee Vols’ matchup against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers on December 30 at 8:00 PM ET in the Orange Bowl. This will be the first matchup between Tennessee and Clemson since January 2, 2004 in the Peach Bowl. The Tigers won that matchup 27-14. If you’re not traveling...
Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
SportsGrid
Where is the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament?
“SEC! SEC! SEC!” That cheer is typically reserved for fans during football games as the conference garners another national title on the gridiron. However, the SEC is not just a good football conference. Many of the league’s schools have invested in basketball, and the conference has at least a handful of serious conference championship contenders. Every school will gather in March to compete for the SEC Basketball Tournament Championship, and it should be a great battle with several potential national championship threats.
atozsports.com
Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Winners Announced
Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2022 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.
atozsports.com
Former Vols OC Alex Golesh explains his plans for UT’s Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who accepted an offer to become the new head coach at South Florida this past weekend, confirmed this week that he won’t be coaching UT’s offense in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. Golesh was asked by a reporter in Tampa about...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wvlt.tv
High School athletes now able to make money from NIL deals, TSSAA rules
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA Legislative Council ruled on some proposed policy changes Thursday, leading to some big updates for athletes. The council approved a change to Article II, Section 18, also known as the Amateur Rule, which will now allow student-athletes to profit off of name, image and likeness deals. The change does have some conditions, however.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Commencement Speaker Sanders Inspires Grads to be Prepared for Life’s Unexpected Changes
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — National political strategist and commentator Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Saturday inspired Tennessee State University graduates to be prepared for the unexpected as they pursue their career goals. Giving the fall commencement address as more than 600 received degrees in the Gentry Center Complex, the former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris said life will not always go as planned.
thelevisalazer.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?
Is ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?…. Lawrence County’s ‘American Idol’ Winner Season 20 Noah Thompson has had a big impact on our small rural community. Now Noah may be moving on to follow his dream to Nashville where most of the music genre is made.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
chattanoogacw.com
Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
John Sevier Middle School Principal named TN Principal of the year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Principal of John Sevier Middle School has been named Tennessee Principal of the year. Dr. Kyle Loudermilk was named 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year at the 2022 Excellence in Education ceremony held in Nashville, according to a release. The journey through the Principal of the Year process has been […]
wmot.org
Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour
(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
WKRN
Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
livability.com
Why Williamson County, TN, is a Great Place to Live
This Tennessee county has it all: vibrant towns, rural beauty and much more. With charming cities, rural beauty, top schools, major corporations, outdoor recreation and safe neighborhoods, it’s no wonder Williamson County is the fastest-growing county in Tennessee and one of the most livable counties in the nation. “There’s...
Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck
Watch: Todd & Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Car Crash. Grayson Chrisley knows best when it comes to his own life. Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's youngest son shared how he is doing nearly a month after his car accident in Nashville Nov. 12. "I'm fine, the trucks not...
hotelnewsresource.com
Southall, Franklin, a Farm-based Resort, Opens in Tennessee
Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
Comments / 0