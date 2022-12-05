ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

247Sports

Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee

A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
SportsGrid

Where is the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament?

“SEC! SEC! SEC!” That cheer is typically reserved for fans during football games as the conference garners another national title on the gridiron. However, the SEC is not just a good football conference. Many of the league’s schools have invested in basketball, and the conference has at least a handful of serious conference championship contenders. Every school will gather in March to compete for the SEC Basketball Tournament Championship, and it should be a great battle with several potential national championship threats.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Winners Announced

Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2022 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

High School athletes now able to make money from NIL deals, TSSAA rules

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA Legislative Council ruled on some proposed policy changes Thursday, leading to some big updates for athletes. The council approved a change to Article II, Section 18, also known as the Amateur Rule, which will now allow student-athletes to profit off of name, image and likeness deals. The change does have some conditions, however.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Commencement Speaker Sanders Inspires Grads to be Prepared for Life’s Unexpected Changes

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — National political strategist and commentator Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Saturday inspired Tennessee State University graduates to be prepared for the unexpected as they pursue their career goals. Giving the fall commencement address as more than 600 received degrees in the Gentry Center Complex, the former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris said life will not always go as planned.
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

John Sevier Middle School Principal named TN Principal of the year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Principal of John Sevier Middle School has been named Tennessee Principal of the year. Dr. Kyle Loudermilk was named 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year at the 2022 Excellence in Education ceremony held in Nashville, according to a release. The journey through the Principal of the Year process has been […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wmot.org

Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour

(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
livability.com

Why Williamson County, TN, is a Great Place to Live

This Tennessee county has it all: vibrant towns, rural beauty and much more. With charming cities, rural beauty, top schools, major corporations, outdoor recreation and safe neighborhoods, it’s no wonder Williamson County is the fastest-growing county in Tennessee and one of the most livable counties in the nation. “There’s...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
E! News

Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck

Watch: Todd & Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Car Crash. Grayson Chrisley knows best when it comes to his own life. Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's youngest son shared how he is doing nearly a month after his car accident in Nashville Nov. 12. "I'm fine, the trucks not...
NASHVILLE, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

Southall, Franklin, a Farm-based Resort, Opens in Tennessee

Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
FRANKLIN, TN

Community Policy