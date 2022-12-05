Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Northwest Kansas newspapers sold to Mullen Newspapers
OBERLIN, Kan. (AP) — Six northwestern Kansas newspapers and a shopper have been sold to brothers from Washington and Montana. The Oberlin Herald reported that Jesse and Lloyd Mullen of Mullen Newspapers purchased The Herald, Colby Free Press, The Goodland Star-News, The Norton Star-Telegram, The St. Francis Herald, Bird City Times and The Country Advocate shopper from Steve and Cynthia Haynes, who are retiring after nearly 30 years with the newspapers. The Mullen brothers said they were born into a newspaper family in Wyoming, and have bought and operated several newspapers in the western and northwestern U.S. They named Frank Perea of Holyoke, Colorado, as publisher. Perea said he plans to move to northwestern Kansas in 2023.
abc17news.com
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
abc17news.com
Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked a judge to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson has long claimed innocence. Gardner, a Democrat, filed a motion in August asking a St. Louis judge to vacate the conviction, a move that would free Johnson from prison. The judge has not yet ruled in the case. Schmitt’s office accuses Gardner of concealing gunshot residue testing that “tends to provide that Johnson is guilty.”
abc17news.com
State: Gun, casings found at St. Paul police shooting scene
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota investigators say that video appears to show an exchange of gunfire between a St. Paul police officer and a man who was killed during an apparent carjacking attempt. Twenty-four-year-old Howard Johnson of St. Paul was fatally shot by a St. Paul officer Monday evening after police responded to a domestic assault call and a report of a man with a gun. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot Johnson as Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who has a decade of law enforcement experience. Johnson’s family members and members of the community are calling for the quick release of video evidence in the case.
abc17news.com
Tennessee high school sports org votes to allow NIL deals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The rulemaking arm of Tennessee’s high school sports oversight organization has made a change that allows student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. A news release from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association says its legislative council voted for the change on Thursday, effective immediately. Students could receive payment as long as the activities are not related to performance, don’t suggest the endorsement or sponsorship of their school and don’t include the student in gear featuring the name or logo of their school. Nineteen other states allow high school athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness without affecting their eligibility to play in college.
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis man shot and killed by police detective
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County officials say a police detective shot and killed a man who charged at several officers trying to arrest him. A Maryland Heights detective shot the 48-year-old man Wednesday. County police say detectives had been searching for the man in connection with several crimes in various jurisdictions. Police say that when detectives tried to arrest the man as he left a business, he charged at them with an “edged weapon.” A longtime Maryland Heights detective fired at the suspect, who died later at a hospital.
Comments / 0