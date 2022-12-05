ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Padres' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Xander Bogaerts' $280M Contract

Nobody can accuse the San Diego Padres of not going after a World Series title. The National League West team made a major splash in free agency Wednesday night and agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. That means the Padres' formidable lineup will include Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Xander Bogaerts, Padres Agree to 11-Year, $280M Contract

The San Diego Padres have landed one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball after agreeing to a deal with Xander Bogaerts. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres, adding another superstar to their already loaded infield in the process. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Winter Meetings

To anyone complaining about the slow-moving nature of the MLB offseason prior to this week, how was that for a winter meetings frenzy?. Several of the biggest free-agency dominoes fell as Aaron Judge re-upped with the New York Yankees, while Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies), Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers) and Justin Verlander (New York Mets) all found new homes.
Bleacher Report

MLB Free Agents 2022: Rumors and Predictions for Top Available Players

Major League Baseball's explosive offseason has seen enormous contracts offered to the game's best, but several coveted players remain in search of a new team. One such player is 2017 World Series champ and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. In an offseason that has treated Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts very...
Bleacher Report

Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson Viewed as 'Most Realistic' SS Target Amid Correa Buzz

The Philadelphia Phillies were the first team to make a major move in the shortstop market this offseason when they agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with Trea Turner, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, but the Chicago Cubs may not be far behind. Ken Rosenthal of The...
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Masataka Yoshida to Be Posted Wednesday; Yankees Previously Linked to OF

Major League Baseball teams looking for outfield help this offseason reportedly have another option to choose from in free agency. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Japanese star Masataka Yoshida will be posted Wednesday by the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, meaning he can sign with an MLB team through Jan. 20. "Teams see Yoshida as a plug-and-play left-field option with elite bat-to-ball skills," Passan wrote.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy