ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Caesars Maryland promo code: NFL Week 14 is here, score top offers

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Maryland bettors prepare for their third dose of Thursday Night Football, our Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo code MASSLIVEPICS (here)...
MARYLAND STATE
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick offers positive Christian Barmore update, Patriots DL is ‘making good progress’

The Patriots defensive line has been without one of its most talented players for almost two full months now. Christian Barmore, sidelined with a knee injury since the Cleveland game in October, is eligible to return to practice from injured reserve next week. Barmore’s move to IR in November was surprising as he’d been listed as questionable in two games before it, but then reportedly needed to be shut down due to additional inflammation.
ARIZONA STATE
MassLive.com

Patriots offense takes hit as four key players miss practice

FOXBOROUGH – If the Patriots struggling offense is going to get back on track, they might have to do it without several key players. The Patriots were missing five players from practice on Thursday. That included both starting tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn and their leading receiver Jakobi Meyers to go with running back Damien Harris and cornerback Jalen Mills. Practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert was also absent.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Charlie Weis rips Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne for postgame comments: ‘Was he in the Pro Bowl?’

After a frustrating loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football, Kendrick Bourne was honest in his postgame assessment. The wide receiver said he thought the Patriots needed “scheme up better” on third downs and lamented the lack of time Mac Jones had to target downfield receivers. Those words caught the ear of former offensive coordinator Charlier Weis, who blasted Bourne’s comments on The Ringer’s Off The Pike podcast.
MassLive.com

DeAndre Hopkins appreciates Bill Belichick, but doesn’t love playing the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH – Bill Belichick thinks the world of DeAndre Hopkins. The All-Pro receiver has similar feelings about the legendary Patriots coach. That being said, life against Belichick and the Patriots hasn’t always been fun for Hopkins, who’s in his tenth NFL season. Monday marks the eighth time Hopkins will play the Patriots. His teams are just 1-7 against Belichick when you include the playoffs.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots list 5 starters as DNP on injury report, Conor McDermott is only healthy tackle

FOXBOROUGH — Tackle depth could be a major issue for the Patriots offensive line once again on Monday night. As it stands, Conor McDermott — recently poached from the Jets practice squad — is the only healthy tackle on New England’s active roster. Trent Brown (illness) and Isaiah Wynn (foot) both missed practice once again Thursday, while swing tackle Yodny Cajuste was listed as a limited participant with both calf and back injuries; it’s not pretty.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

This former NFL head coach says Mac Jones isn’t to blame for Patriots problems

You can add Mike Martz to the list of former NFL coaches and quarterbacks who won’t blame quarterback Mac Jones for the Patriots problems in 2022. The former St. Louis Rams head coach, Martz had a lengthy football career as an offensive coach. He coached quarterbacks for the Rams and was also the offensive coordinator in St. Louis for the ‘Greatest Show on Turf team that won the Super Bowl. He was also the play caller in Detroit, San Francisco and Chicago.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy