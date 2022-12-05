The Patriots defensive line has been without one of its most talented players for almost two full months now. Christian Barmore, sidelined with a knee injury since the Cleveland game in October, is eligible to return to practice from injured reserve next week. Barmore’s move to IR in November was surprising as he’d been listed as questionable in two games before it, but then reportedly needed to be shut down due to additional inflammation.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO