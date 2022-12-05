Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick is highest paid coach in America; here’s what he reportedly makes
FOXBOROUGH – NFL coaching salaries are usually hidden from the public. Unlike players’ salaries, coaching contracts aren’t easily accessible. Although we’ve rarely heard about Bill Belichick’s salary, the rumor was that the Patriots coach was the highest paid head coach in the NFL. It turns...
Bill Belichick happy with Croatia’s World Cup win, Patriots get Trent Brown back at practice
FOXBOROUGH — With proud Croatian heritage, Bill Belichick was keeping tabs on the team’s World Cup quarterfinal Friday. His press conference was scheduled while Croatia and Brazil were knotted in extra time, and early in the interview, Belichick was asked whether he’d been following the team’s match.
Bill Belichick responds to Vance Joseph’s comments on Patriots’ offensive play-calling
FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Monday night matchup in the desert, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph made some blunt comments about the Patriots’ offensive play-calling. Joseph characterized New England’s passing game as “very conservative” and said “it’s like a defensive guy is calling offense.” Of course, long-time defensive...
Did Matthew Judon take Devin McCourty’s shorts from the trash? Sort of (Anti-analysis)
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is known for his red sleeves on gameday. But on Thursday, he was seen sporting some unusual red shorts that drew attention. Specifically, they were scarlet-colored Rutgers shorts that belonged to Devin McCourty, who played for the Scarlet Knights. How did that come about?...
Vance Joseph: Matt Patricia looks like ‘a defensive guy is calling’ Patriots offense
FOXBOROUGH — Matt Patricia’s defensive roots are showing up on film. Asked about the Patriots offense ahead of Monday night’s game in the desert, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said it was clear there was a play-caller with a background on defense. “I see an offense that’s...
Bill Belichick offers positive Christian Barmore update, Patriots DL is ‘making good progress’
The Patriots defensive line has been without one of its most talented players for almost two full months now. Christian Barmore, sidelined with a knee injury since the Cleveland game in October, is eligible to return to practice from injured reserve next week. Barmore’s move to IR in November was surprising as he’d been listed as questionable in two games before it, but then reportedly needed to be shut down due to additional inflammation.
Patriots offense takes hit as four key players miss practice
FOXBOROUGH – If the Patriots struggling offense is going to get back on track, they might have to do it without several key players. The Patriots were missing five players from practice on Thursday. That included both starting tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn and their leading receiver Jakobi Meyers to go with running back Damien Harris and cornerback Jalen Mills. Practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert was also absent.
Charlie Weis rips Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne for postgame comments: ‘Was he in the Pro Bowl?’
After a frustrating loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football, Kendrick Bourne was honest in his postgame assessment. The wide receiver said he thought the Patriots needed “scheme up better” on third downs and lamented the lack of time Mac Jones had to target downfield receivers. Those words caught the ear of former offensive coordinator Charlier Weis, who blasted Bourne’s comments on The Ringer’s Off The Pike podcast.
Mac Jones stays positive amid struggles, says Patriots ‘play for one another’
FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones walked to the podium wearing a gray Alabama football Nike hoodie with a smile on his face. In a season where there’s been more downs than ups for Jones and the Patriots offense, this quarterback remains positive. Jones discussed how he hoped the Patriots...
DeAndre Hopkins appreciates Bill Belichick, but doesn’t love playing the Patriots
FOXBOROUGH – Bill Belichick thinks the world of DeAndre Hopkins. The All-Pro receiver has similar feelings about the legendary Patriots coach. That being said, life against Belichick and the Patriots hasn’t always been fun for Hopkins, who’s in his tenth NFL season. Monday marks the eighth time Hopkins will play the Patriots. His teams are just 1-7 against Belichick when you include the playoffs.
Why Kevin Harris, youngest player on Patriots roster, is gaining confidence
FOXBOROUGH – The play happened fast on Thursday night. At 14:50 of the second quarter, Patriots rookie Kevin Harris finally got his chance. It was almost over before it started. After he received the hand off from Mac Jones, Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson beat tight end Hunter Henry and hit the running back for a loss of a yard.
Patriots list 5 starters as DNP on injury report, Conor McDermott is only healthy tackle
FOXBOROUGH — Tackle depth could be a major issue for the Patriots offensive line once again on Monday night. As it stands, Conor McDermott — recently poached from the Jets practice squad — is the only healthy tackle on New England’s active roster. Trent Brown (illness) and Isaiah Wynn (foot) both missed practice once again Thursday, while swing tackle Yodny Cajuste was listed as a limited participant with both calf and back injuries; it’s not pretty.
This former NFL head coach says Mac Jones isn’t to blame for Patriots problems
You can add Mike Martz to the list of former NFL coaches and quarterbacks who won’t blame quarterback Mac Jones for the Patriots problems in 2022. The former St. Louis Rams head coach, Martz had a lengthy football career as an offensive coach. He coached quarterbacks for the Rams and was also the offensive coordinator in St. Louis for the ‘Greatest Show on Turf team that won the Super Bowl. He was also the play caller in Detroit, San Francisco and Chicago.
