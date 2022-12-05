ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gas prices drop another 11 cents. Will they fall under $3 by Christmas?

By Ron Hurtibise, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Gas prices in Florida continue to fall as end-of-year holidays approach. The average per-gallon price of unleaded regular was $3.27 on Monday, three cents lower than a year ago and $1.62 below the all-time high recorded on June 13. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Falling gas prices are making it cheaper for Florida consumers to shop, visit relatives and commute to holiday parties this season, and analysts say relief at the pump should continue.

Monday’s daily average price of $3.27 for a gallon of unleaded regular is the lowest since the state’s gas-tax holiday was in effect on Oct. 31, travel club AAA said in its weekly gas price update.

The average price was 3 cents less than a year ago and $1.62 less than the all-time high of $4.89 recorded on June 13.

“The downward momentum should continue this week,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Unless fundamentals change, the state average could drift below $3.20 per gallon by next weekend.”

Of course, the average price isn’t what cost-conscious motorists pay if they monitor their local gas stations or price-comparison website GasBuddy.com .

The site’s price spotters reported numerous stations between University Drive and Florida’s Turnpike in Davie selling gas below $3 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis, reported that every U.S. state has seen average prices fall over the past week “and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 by Christmas.”

Prices for diesel fuel, which have been stubbornly high amid declining inventories and the threat of a national rail strike, have also started to fall.

With the strike threat now averted, De Haan projected the national average price for diesel would drop to below $5 a gallon this week “and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March.” The average price for diesel in Florida was $4.95 on Monday, down 78 cents from the all-time high of $5.72 recorded on June 14.

Diesel fuel powers about a third of the entire transportation fleet in the U.S., including heavy machinery used in farming and manufacturing, tractor trailers, locomotives, and cargo ships that move goods, and about 3% of passenger vehicles.

Diesel fuel prices are a major factor affecting prices of goods shipped to, from and within the U.S.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, the gap of nearly $2 between gasoline and diesel is a result of growing diesel demand, higher production costs for cleaner, low-sulfur diesel, a higher federal excise tax, and U.S. inventory levels that have fallen to their lowest point in 70 years.

Despite the good news about gasoline prices, De Haan warned “there may be concerns coming” that could halt the downward trend.

Russia could retaliate against the European Union’s decision to impose a $60-a-barrel cap on what it’s willing to pay for the country’s oil by cutting production, and OPEC+ nations could decide to cut production to prevent further price reductions, he said.

“For now, however, we’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all levels,” De Haan wrote.

U.S.-produced crude oil was trading lower, just under $79 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange in midday trading on Monday after closing at $79.98 on Friday.

Average per-gallon gas prices in South Florida on Monday averaged $3.33 in Broward County, $3.49 in Palm Beach County and $3.35 in Miami-Dade County.

The lowest non-wholesale club price in Broward County reported by Gas Buddy’s price spotters on Monday was $2.83 at Rocket Fuel, 4221 N. 66th Ave. in Davie. Nearby, three Davie stations were selling at $2.87: Mobil, 6690 Stirling Road; Speedway, 3241 N. University Drive; and Exxon, 3301 N. University Drive.

The lowest non-wholesale club price in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties was $3.01 a gallon.

That price could be found in Palm Beach County at two Lake Worth stations: Chevron at 4213 State Road 7 and Mobil at 3890 S. State Road 7.

Gas also was selling for $3.01 at five stations in Miami-Dade County.

Two are in Miami Gardens: Exxon, 18700 NW 2nd Ave., and RaceTrac, 19100 NW 2nd Ave.

Three are in North Miami Beach: Murphy Express, 990 N. Miami Beach Blvd., Marathon, 790 NE 167th St., and Valero, 10 NW 167th St.

Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by email at rhurtibise@sunsentinel.com .

