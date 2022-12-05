Read full article on original website
3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share
At the end of October, I wrote about several top stocks trading for under $20 a share, and I can no longer include some of these on this type of a list -- not because they are no longer great stocks, but because after strong performances, they are no longer under $20 a share.
Here's Why Four Corners Can Keep Raising Its Dividend
Four Corners (NYSE: FCPT) is a relatively young net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) but it does well enough to increase its dividend annually since it was spun off from Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) in late 2015. There's no particular reason to believe that the management game plan used to build that record is about to change or that it won't see similar success in the future.
New to Investing? This 1 Industrial Products Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Investors shouldn't shut the book on 2022 yet; a couple of weeks are still left. Many beaten-down growth stocks are beginning to look attractive, and a calendar flip to 2023 could boost these stocks. While the calendar-year change doesn't signify anything different, it does change how some money managers act, and if they think growth stocks will be in style during 2023, then these stocks will be snapped up early in 2023.
Wall Street Analysts Think Medical Properties (MPW) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
3 ‘Forever Battery’ Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Gains
Conventional lithium-ion batteries have become incredibly important for the electrification movement. From powering electric cars to powering devices in everyday use, these batteries have become the focal point of most investors. That said, this existing battery technology may have reached its maximum potential due to physical constraints. On the flip side, solid-state batteries or ‘forever batteries’ deliver superior energy density and safety compared to lithium-ion batteries, pointing to a superior future ahead. As this new form of battery technology evolves and improves, investors should consider betting on these top forever battery stocks.
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Saratoga Investment (SAR) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
How to Save Clients From Their Capital Gains Burden
As a volatile 2022 for the stock and bond markets comes to a close, year-end portfolio planning is front of mind for millions of advisors, their end clients, and self-directed investors. ETFs have been popular, with net inflows approaching $600 billion, but there remains a lot of money in expensive, tax-inefficient stock-only or stock-and-bond-based mutual funds in taxable accounts. Most investors have the capital gains, dividends and interest distribution toggled to reinvest as they come in on a quarterly or annual basis, but each of these reinvestments is its own tax lot creating a particular opportunity this year for the well-prepared advisor.
3 Stocks I Will Buy More Of If the Stock Market Tumbles Further
Economists, bank CEOs, and analysts are increasingly worried about a recession striking early next year, which could cause stocks to slide even further than they have in 2022. Yet, just as night follows day, corrections are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle. We don't yet know...
5 ETFs That Gained More Than 20% This Year
Wall Street has been on a tough ride this year, with all three major indices in negative territory. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and global growth concerns have roiled the stock market badly. Additionally, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China has slowed down economic activities across the country.
The Biggest Tokens in FTX's Venture Capital Portfolio
New leaks show which crypto projects FTX invested in, and which tokens may be liquidated as a result. Earlier this week, a published spreadsheet claimed to reveal 473 companies that FTX and its sister firm, Alameda Research, had invested in via venture capital funding. Together the firms operated several investment...
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond
It has been a tough year for investors, but the last thing you want to do now is panic. Investing is a long-term game played out over decades. Growth stocks have been hit especially hard this year, but their long-term investment thesis hasn't changed. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU),...
Why Procter & Gamble Stock Is Worth the Risk
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) isn't the first stock you'd think of when naming risky investments. The consumer staples giant has been consistently profitable for decades, and its massive global selling footprint makes it among the most stable businesses around. Yet, its shares have still declined in 2022 on fears...
Barnes (B) Down 12.5% In a Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
Barnes Group, Inc. B is struggling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. Due to these headwinds, shares of B have lost 12.5% in the past year. Barnes is experiencing weakness in its Industrial segment owing to disruption in global automotive production caused by continued global...
3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
The energy sector can be a great place for income-seeking investors. The industry tends to generate lots of cash flow, allowing companies to pay attractive dividends. Three great energy dividend stocks to consider buying this month are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Here's why this trio of energy stocks look like great buys heading into 2023.
ATCO vs. BLK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Atlas (ATCO) or BlackRock (BLK). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
2 Mining Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The metals and mining sector has been one of the few bright spots in the market this year. As of this writing, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is up 18.6% for the year while the broader markets are down double digits. Metals and mining are notoriously cyclical businesses, so investors may be hesitant to look at mining companies after they posted decent gains this year.
Best Cyclical Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Watch
Cyclical stocks are stocks that tend to rise and fall with the economy. These stocks are typically tied to industries that produce goods or services that are sensitive to changes in economic growth. For example, companies in the automotive, housing, and leisure industries are often referred to as cyclical. This is because their sales and profits tend to fluctuate with the economy.
Why You Should Hold on to Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Stock for Now
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC is well poised to grow on the back of strategic acquisitions, solid Risk and Insurance Services business and geographic expansions. Its disciplined capital-allocation strategy bodes well. However, rising expenses are affecting margins. Marsh & McLennan — with a market cap of $84.9 billion —...
SSUMY or ITT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Diversified Operations stocks are likely familiar with Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and ITT (ITT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
