As a volatile 2022 for the stock and bond markets comes to a close, year-end portfolio planning is front of mind for millions of advisors, their end clients, and self-directed investors. ETFs have been popular, with net inflows approaching $600 billion, but there remains a lot of money in expensive, tax-inefficient stock-only or stock-and-bond-based mutual funds in taxable accounts. Most investors have the capital gains, dividends and interest distribution toggled to reinvest as they come in on a quarterly or annual basis, but each of these reinvestments is its own tax lot creating a particular opportunity this year for the well-prepared advisor.

2 DAYS AGO