Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Best Cyclical Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Watch
Cyclical stocks are stocks that tend to rise and fall with the economy. These stocks are typically tied to industries that produce goods or services that are sensitive to changes in economic growth. For example, companies in the automotive, housing, and leisure industries are often referred to as cyclical. This is because their sales and profits tend to fluctuate with the economy.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Rise, Concern Over Weak Global Economic Outlook Persists
The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and despite weakness in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures turned negative after a higher-than-expected rise in producer prices in November fanned worries that the Federal Reserve would stick to its policy tightening for longer.
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond
It has been a tough year for investors, but the last thing you want to do now is panic. Investing is a long-term game played out over decades. Growth stocks have been hit especially hard this year, but their long-term investment thesis hasn't changed. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU),...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks I Will Buy More Of If the Stock Market Tumbles Further
Economists, bank CEOs, and analysts are increasingly worried about a recession striking early next year, which could cause stocks to slide even further than they have in 2022. Yet, just as night follows day, corrections are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle. We don't yet know...
NASDAQ
Barnes (B) Down 12.5% In a Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
Barnes Group, Inc. B is struggling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. Due to these headwinds, shares of B have lost 12.5% in the past year. Barnes is experiencing weakness in its Industrial segment owing to disruption in global automotive production caused by continued global...
NASDAQ
3 ‘Forever Battery’ Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Gains
Conventional lithium-ion batteries have become incredibly important for the electrification movement. From powering electric cars to powering devices in everyday use, these batteries have become the focal point of most investors. That said, this existing battery technology may have reached its maximum potential due to physical constraints. On the flip side, solid-state batteries or ‘forever batteries’ deliver superior energy density and safety compared to lithium-ion batteries, pointing to a superior future ahead. As this new form of battery technology evolves and improves, investors should consider betting on these top forever battery stocks.
NASDAQ
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Investors shouldn't shut the book on 2022 yet; a couple of weeks are still left. Many beaten-down growth stocks are beginning to look attractive, and a calendar flip to 2023 could boost these stocks. While the calendar-year change doesn't signify anything different, it does change how some money managers act, and if they think growth stocks will be in style during 2023, then these stocks will be snapped up early in 2023.
NASDAQ
2 Mining Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The metals and mining sector has been one of the few bright spots in the market this year. As of this writing, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is up 18.6% for the year while the broader markets are down double digits. Metals and mining are notoriously cyclical businesses, so investors may be hesitant to look at mining companies after they posted decent gains this year.
NASDAQ
Credit Suisse raises 'milestone' $2.4 billion in revamp cash call
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S on Thursday hailed a "milestone" in its turnaround plan after raising 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.39 billion) as part of a 4 billion franc cash call. Shareholders exercised 98.4% of their subscription rights, giving a boost to managers tasked with getting the Swiss...
India's Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores -report
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the 'Croma' chain of stores, plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple Inc (AAPL.O) products, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing two people aware of the matter.
NASDAQ
Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enterprise Products (EPD) Now
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is a leading midstream energy player with lower exposure to volume and price risks. For 2022 and 2023, the partnership is likely to see earnings growth of 17.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Factors Working in Favor. Enterprise Products, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has...
NASDAQ
New to Investing? This 1 Industrial Products Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 In Right Now
For many investors, 2022 has been a less than ideal year in the stock market, to put it lightly. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that 2023 will be any better. While investors can't control the market, they should focus on what they can control, and that's investing in a diverse collection of sound stocks with solid track records and long-term potential. If you have $10,000 to invest, here are two great stocks to buy right now.
NASDAQ
5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023
You don't have to wait until after the holidays for one major sale -- many of the market's top stocks. What's behind this array of low prices? The bear market. It's crushed the valuations of many companies across a variety of industries. We don't know when the market will rebound,...
NASDAQ
3 Must-Know IPOs to Anticipate for 2023
It's been a quiet and bumpy year for IPOs, with many 2021 and 2020 hot issues now in a massive slump amid the bear market of 2022. Looking ahead to 2023, we've got an impressive lineup of firms (such as Stripe, Reddit, and Discord) slated to go live on the exchanges.
NASDAQ
2 Cryptos That Could Surge Now That Elon's Twitter 2.0 is Coming
Elon Musk has been vocal about his vision to bring change to Twitter since he first hinted that he was interested in purchasing the social media platform this past spring. Now that he is officially the owner, a purchase that cost him $44 billion, the world is finally starting to see some of those ideas come to fruition.
NASDAQ
5 ETFs That Gained More Than 20% This Year
Wall Street has been on a tough ride this year, with all three major indices in negative territory. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and global growth concerns have roiled the stock market badly. Additionally, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China has slowed down economic activities across the country.
NASDAQ
I'm Still Bullish on Bitcoin, But There's No Way It's Going to $250,000 Next Year
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be down almost 65% for the year, but that's not stopping some high-profile names in the finance and crypto world from putting out some incredibly bullish future price targets. For example, billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper recently put out a $250,000 price target for Bitcoin. And he thinks it's getting there by June 2023.
NASDAQ
Lost Racks: The Price of Printing Currencies in Other Countries
Liberia’s central bank lost $104M worth of banknotes from overseas printers. The global market for banknote printing is forecast to increase from $9.7B in 2018 to $11.1B in 2023. Missing cash to the tune of $104 million in Liberia is still unaccounted for, after it was printed overseas and...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Hold on to Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Stock for Now
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC is well poised to grow on the back of strategic acquisitions, solid Risk and Insurance Services business and geographic expansions. Its disciplined capital-allocation strategy bodes well. However, rising expenses are affecting margins. Marsh & McLennan — with a market cap of $84.9 billion —...
Comments / 0