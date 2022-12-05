Read full article on original website
Collider
How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
Collider
'Airheads' Co-Stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler Reflect on the Cult-Classic Comedy
Before his resurgence in the critically celebrated The Whale and his recognizable roles in George in the Jungle and The Mummy franchise, Brendan Fraser played the frontman of a rock band trying to make it big in Airheads. The actor starred alongside legendary icons Adam Sandler and Steve Buscemi, with the trio appearing as fame-hungry bandmates in a fictional group called the Lone Rangers. The feature would mark a major career milestone for Fraser, who before Airheads, was primarily known for his role in Les Mayfield’s 1992 comedy Encino Man. In a recent interview with Variety, Sandler and Fraser reunited almost two decades later and had a laugh while talking about their time filming the cult-favorite movie that told the story of the rockers hijacking a radio station to get their song on air.
Netflix's big bet on Harry and Meghan might already be a win for the streamer
The new docuseries "Harry and Meghan" dethroned "Wednesday" as Netflix's top series in the US on Friday, a good sign of its popularity.
Collider
What's With the Modern Music Needle Drops in 'Willow'?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Willow. When the Walt Disney Company officially purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the first questions that rose to mind were regarding the future of the Star Wars franchise. Obviously, the galaxy far, far away was going to take precedence in the $4 billion deal, but it now seems like Disney is turning its eyes to some of the other properties in the Lucasfilm archive. Fans have been clamoring about a continuation of the 1988 fantasy adventure Willow for years, and Disney+ has finally begun releasing the sequel series of the same name. Although Warwick Davis returns as the titular character, he’s accompanied by a new batch of youthful faces that play the protagonists of the series.
Collider
Taylor Swift Sets Feature Directorial Debut at Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift is adding another feather to her cap! The singer/songwriter is set to make her feature directorial debut in a feature backed by Searchlight Pictures, Variety has reported. Per the new report, she’ll be directing from an original script written by her. The eleven-time Grammy winner has a...
Collider
Jennifer Lawrence's ‘No Hard Feelings’ Swaps Release Date With ‘The Flash’
2023 is fast approaching, which means the new year’s movie schedule is quickly taking shape and ever evolving. Like 2022, 2023 looks to be another crowded year for films. Particularly the summer movie season, which sees five major blockbusters being released in June alone. Because of that, we should expect a lot of release dates to shift as we grow closer to the summer. The first example of this is the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, as the film has just moved back a week from June 16, 2023 to June 23, 2023. This is in response to The Flash recently moving up a week to No Hard Feelings' original date.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Is Sure Video Game Fans Will Love the Series
Running from clickers and headed toward the Fireflies, HBO has adapted the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us. As usually happens when a property is being adapted for on-screen consumption, fans of the original video game have voiced concerns about just how well the series will perform when compared to the source material. Bella Ramsey who stars in the series as Ellie has tried to reassure fans that the work they have done will live up to expectations.
Collider
'The Flash' Movie Release Date Moved Up by Warner Bros.
DC had a good cinematic year in 2022 with films like The Batman and Black Adam lighting up the box office, but 2023 looks to be an even bigger year with the return of some of the universe's greatest heroes. At the center of Warner Bros' DC schedule is The Flash which was slated to speed into theaters on June 23, 2023. However, in a rare bit of good news for the Ezra Miller led superhero epic, the film has now been pushed up a week to June 16, 2023.
Collider
Mia and Valentina's Steamy Scene Is a Power Swap on 'The White Lotus' Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Since its first season, HBO's The White Lotus has captivated audiences with its complex characters who embody the show's exploration of the power behind wealth and status. With Season 2 underway, it has ramped up the stakes tremendously by adding even more sex to the mix. Much of the focus this season gravitates around sex which propels its cast of characters into much more compromising situations.
Collider
'Lullaby' Trailer Shows Oona Chaplin Haunted by an Ancient Demon
A new trailer has been released for the upcoming horror film Lullaby that features enough scares to entice any horror fan. The film will see Game of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin fighting to save her family from an ancient demon. Lullaby will be in select theaters and on demand on December 16, 2022.
Collider
Prime Video Adds HBO Max Channel in the US
As part of the everchanging landscape in recent times as regards streaming services, there is a new development coming from two of the bigger brands. Prime Video is launching an HBO Max channel in the United States. As part of the robust offerings available to subscribers of Prime Video, the service has added HBO Max, which will be available to only its US customers.
