Arizona City, AZ

Major Flooding Closes Arizona School, Causes Dangerous Driving Conditions

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Rainfall over the weekend caused heavy flooding in Arizona City. 12 News reported that this caused two elementary schools to close and hazardous driving conditions.

The Toltec School District announced on Sunday night (December 4th) that schools would be closed on Monday, December 5th at both Toltec Elementary school and Arizona City Elementary School.

Arizona City Elementary School wrote on Facebook, "We apologize for the inconvenience and hope all out families are warm and safe."

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the intersection of Battaglia Drive and Sunland Gin Road is closed due to the flooding . Check out the flooded area below:

According to the Maricopa County Police Department, Loma Road is temporarily closed due to flooding.

The Eloma Police Department urges drivers to stay away from the following areas:

  • Shedd Road west of Tumbleweed Road to Shira,
  • Shedd Road from Estrella to Frontier,
  • Eleven Mile Corner Road from Alsdorf to West 3rd Place.
  • MLK Street from Madison to Eleven Mile Corner

