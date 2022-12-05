Douglas County School District anticipates funding questions on 2023 ballot

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Secretary of State approves recount in Colorado's House District 43 race
The election results for House District 43 will be recounted after the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday accepted a recount request from Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman. Based on the uncertified election results, Democratic candidate Robert “Bob” Marshall won the House District 43 seat in Douglas County, beating...
highlandsranchherald.net
FEC United encourages members to attend equity meeting in Douglas County schools
A conservative group known for its affiliated militia has announced a “call to action,” encouraging followers to show up at a Dec. 7 Douglas County School District meeting slated to discuss equitable recruitment and retention of staff. The group that identifies itself as Christian, FEC United, was founded...
Recount in Colorado House of Representatives race
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of House District 43 in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman. According to uncertified results, Marshall won the race by a razor-thin margin. The 22,877 ballots cast for Marshall give him […]
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield City Council votes to opt out of FAMLI insurance program
In a 7-1 vote, the Broomfield City Council voted to opt out of Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance program. FAMLI is a social insurance program that provides covered employees with 12 weeks of paid leave from work for certain qualifying reasons, such as care for a new child, care for themselves or a family member with a serious health condition, making arrangements for a family member’s military deployment, or to address immediate safety needs and the impact of domestic violence for themselves or a family member, according to the resolution memo. The program only provides partial income replacement.
highlandsranchherald.net
Ads opposing Rep. Bob Marshall under investigation for alleged campaign finance violation
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is investigating an alleged campaign finance violation for advertising and a website opposing the Democratic candidate for Highlands Ranch’s House District 43. A complaint filed by Angela Thomas, the chair of the Douglas County Democrats, on Oct. 31 alleges Highlands Ranch resident...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado GOP censures Vickie Tonkins, says Republican county chair failed to support nominees
The Colorado Republican Party's governing board formally rebuked the El Paso County GOP chair late Monday, asserting in an unprecedented censure resolution that Vickie Tonkins failed in her duty as a party official when she actively opposed numerous Republican nominees just days before the November election. The state party's censure...
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
After overdoses, John F. Kennedy High implements changes to student parking
As of Friday, students are no longer allowed to hang out in their cars while on the school's grounds. Where they park is also under stricter supervision.
highlandsranchherald.net
Letter - Concerned about parent group
“Kane honored by Colorado Parent Advocacy Network” in the Nov. 24 edition explains a new group of parents called the “Parent Advocacy Network.” I assume it advocates for parents, not children. The reason I assume this is that the parents and superintendent tout a school atmosphere that invites (what may be intrusive) parenting into the schools. Poor teachers, but more importantly, poor children!
elpasoco.com
The Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption is Expanded to Surviving Spouses of Gold Star Veterans
El Paso County, Colorado, December 05, 2022 – Starting in 2023, Amendment E will allow qualifying surviving spouses of Gold Star Veterans to apply for the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption. The Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption was passed in Colorado in November 2006. At the time, this exemption...
Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s deal
The Denver City Council will discuss Monday whether to send the Federal Trade Commission a message, its own 2 cents, about the proposed acquisition of Albertson’s by Kroger. Councilmember Debbie Ortega drafted a resolution that would urge the FTC to conduct its due diligence before approving the sale. She presented it Wednesday at the Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Services Committee meeting.
highlandsranchherald.net
After month of free fares, many riders stayed with RTD
After Colorado offered $28 million to make public transit free for the month of August — in an effort to ease air pollution when ozone levels are highest — many riders stayed, even after fares returned, new data from participating agencies across the state show. While ridership numbers...
Westword
Denver Could Be Headed to Citywide Vote on Park Hill Golf Course Development
Following a December 5 vote by Denver City Council, a citywide referendum on the potential development of the hotly contested Park Hill Golf Course property looks increasingly likely. "Any 155-acre land should have the chance to consider the blend of housing, business and parks," said council president Jamie Torres at...
Elementary school closes after being targeted in threat
An elementary school in Englewood was closed Monday while police investigated a threat made toward the school.
denverite.com
Despite concerns, Denver’s ‘pay as you throw’ program is on track to start in January
Despite staffing concerns and calls for delays, Denver’s “pay as you throw” trash pickup is set to start on time in January. On Monday, City Council passed a contract with a private company to help address capacity problems. The “pay as you throw” program aims to divert...
kunc.org
'We will not hide in the shadows' Long-running LGBTQ group forges ahead with annual gala despite recent violence
A group of older LGBTQ residents held their 22nd Annual Lavender Gala on Sunday at Nissi’s in Lafayette. After the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, organizers had some concerns about going forward with the event. But they decided to go ahead, adopting the mantra, 'We will not hide in the shadows.'
Denver activates emergency shelter at rec center for migrant arrival
The City and County of Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight.The emergency shelter is set up at one of the city's recreation centers. Denver hasn't released the location of the shelter and asked CBS News Colorado to keep the location private for safety reasons. City officials told CBS Colorado they are now considering activating their Emergency Operations Center to help the migrants, which would bring in resources from more agencies."We were notified this morning that we had an influx of migrants arrive at one of our homeless shelters,...
JonBenet Shocker! Chief Investigator In Beauty Queen's Murder Removed From Probe For Misconduct
Two top commanders involved in the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation were removed from the case after an internal audit shockingly found Boulder Police Department officers were slacking off instead of catching criminals, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The stunning announcement sent shockwaves through the hearts of the JonBenet family and the online sleuth community, who for years complained that the Boulder police were not doing enough to solve the murder of the 6-year-old found in the basement of her family’s home during Christmas on 1996.“To me, this is an opportunity to reset,” JonBenet’s half-brother John Andrew Ramsey exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “This is...
highlandsranchherald.net
Multi-county police chase ends in Douglas
A car chase on Interstate-25 ended with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arresting a Pueblo man on multiple counts, including eluding police and kidnapping. Around 10:20 p.m. Dec. 6, sheriff’s deputies were alerted by the Colorado Springs Police Department that a white SUV being driven by Eric Morales, 27, who had warrants out for his arrest, allegedly hit a Colorado Springs police patrol car and was heading into Douglas County.
