Another weekend of holiday fun in Vincennes
More Christmas time fun is slated for this weekend in Vincennes. Friday night is the annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. The route begins at First and Main and goes East to 10th Street. From Noon to 8 on Friday the Christkindle Market takes place at the lot...
Danville woman celebrates 100th birthday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday with a special gift: 100 letters from people she knows. Betty Meismer grew up milking cows on a farm east of Peoria in Benson. She graduated from Illinois State University with a teaching certificate and taught in a country school for four […]
WTHI
Crows are back in Terre Haute - Local Businesses are using creative tactics to keep them away
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Terre Haute is home to thousands of unwelcome guests: Crows!. With so many crows officially settling in Downtown Terre Haute, local businesses are doing what they can to keep the crows away. Marla Flowers is one of many people in Terre Haute that wants to keep...
WTHI
Local homeschool sets up warming tree to help people in need
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local school hopes to make the holiday season brighter for those in need. Donna Green runs a homeschool in Terre Haute. Her students have decorated a tree in front of the home, but not with the typical things you'd see. Instead, you'll find gloves, scarves and hats on the tree.
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
WTHI
Becoming a foster parent in the Wabash Valley is now a little easier
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Becoming a foster parent got easier in the Wabash Valley. The Indiana Mentor Foster Care Agency held its ribbon cutting for its Terre Haute office on Thursday. Indiana Mentor gives foster parents their licenses and places foster children in homes. The agency serves ten counties...
WTHI
The Terre Haute Children's Museum is set to turn into a Gingerbread Construction Zone - here's how you can get involved
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum is inviting you to an afternoon of holiday fun. It's hosting the annual Gingerbread House Construction Zone. This is the second year of the event. Families can create a tasty gingerbread house with icing, candy, and other treats. The houses...
Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
Wabash Valley Dragway looking for answers after vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Dragway is looking for answers after having property vandalized and a truck stolen this week. Troy Mann, one of the owners of the Wabash Valley Dragway, said this likely took place sometime on Tuesday. “[Tuesday] we got notification that there was a break-in down here and some […]
WTHI
Animal Shelters facing over-capacity in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Animal shelters across the Wabash Valley are full and are struggling to accept any more animals. The Terre Haute Humane Society is a dedicated shelter that promotes welfare and refuge for animals in Terre Haute. The shelter typically holds over 200 animals but is currently closer to 300.
14news.com
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
WTHI
United Way announces funding for organizations providing vital community services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced its annual safety net grant funding opportunity. The organization is seeking applicants that will help provide vital help to people in the community. Money is available to organizations providing safety net or vital emergency assistance for need in the community.
WTHI
Several Wabash Valley communities to receive extra cash to improve roads
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier roads will see improvements thanks to grants through the "Community Crossings" program. Across the Hoosier state, 229 cities, towns and communities will split a little more than $129 million in state matching funds. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation announced...
vincennespbs.org
Compton Hub to provide several services
A social services hub in Vincennes officially has a name. The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub will be located in the Bloebaum-Fuller building across the street from the Knox County Public Library. Mckenzie Young, a Community Based Prevention Specialist and Project Manager for Children and Family Services, spoke with First City...
WTHI
Project Never Broken with Giovanni Rocco
"Lean on each other more" - Former undercover FBI agent shares the importance of prioritizing mental health needs. Project Never Broken is dedicated to supporting law enforcement in honor of fallen Terre Haute officer, Detective Greg Ferency. Now, the organization's latest event shows us what life is like at the top law enforcement agency in the nation and the difficulties that come with the job.
WTHI
Mental Health Symposium - Community addresses the ongoing issues of mental health in our community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people across the Wabash Valley are struggling with mental illness. The Terre Haute Convention Center held an event to address the ongoing issues of mental health in our community. Many leaders and health experts presented concerns they have about mental health in our community....
Student detained after threat to North Clay Middle School
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A middle school student is in police custody after reportedly making threats to a Clay County school. According to a statement from Clay Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Fritz, the organization was made aware of a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School Wednesday. Fritz said law enforcement was contacted immediately […]
wamwamfm.com
Sara Lane Eads
Sara Lane Eads 42 of Vincennes passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sara was born on March 30, 1980 to Kathy Hickman Doll and Frank Allen Doll. She enjoyed; fishing, babysitting, and spending time with her family, especially her first grandchild, and Jesus. Those left to mourn the loss...
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: The southside Menards thieves
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County sheriff's office files. Detectives need your help solving a theft case that happened on November 30 at Menards in southern Vigo County. An older White man wearing a black and grey jacket and a White woman...
WTHI
Business partners to restore historic building in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - When you walk through the doors of what is known as Oddfellows Hall in Washington, you take a step back in time. Unfortunately, time has taken it's toll on the one hundred and fifty year old building. Dusty Davis and Ryan Dashner purchased the building over...
